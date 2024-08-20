Council Rock Newtown sees Little League World Series run come to end

Evan Tavares was too much for Council Rock Newtown, handing the Pennsylvania team a 3-1 elimination loss Tuesday afternoon in the 2024 Little League World Series.

Wailuku, representing Hawaii and the West region, was led on the mound by its impressive left-hander. Tavares struck out 12 over 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball.

Brayden Peiffer threw four innings of three-run ball for Council Rock Newtown.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Will Siveter delivered an RBI single off of reliever Kanon Nakama to trim Hawaii's lead to two in the sixth inning. But Nakama settled down and stranded two runners with a game-ending strikeout.

Council Rock Newtown, representing the Mid-Atlantic region, went 2-2 at the LLWS in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. After losing its opener, it won its next two games by a combined score of 17-2.