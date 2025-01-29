How Philly rapper Gillie Da Kid became the unofficial hype man for the Eagles

Philadelphia rapper and podcast host Gillie Da Kid has gone through plenty of changes throughout his career. Yet his latest move once again has put him in the spotlight as his favorite football team continues their quest for a Super Bowl victory.

Born Nasir Fard, Gillie was a popular figure in Philadelphia’s underground hip hop scene in the late 90s and early 2000s as both a member of the local rap group Major Figgas and as a solo artist. Throughout his music career, Gillie worked with several rappers including hip hop star Lil Wayne, whom he was later involved in a public feud with over ghostwriting allegations.

Gillie continued to make music before transitioning into the world of podcasting. Along with his cousin and original Major Figgas member Wallo, Gillie created the popular podcast “Million Dollaz Worth of Game.”

After finding success in music and podcasting, Gillie’s stature is now growing in the world of sports after he became the unofficial hype man for the Philadelphia Eagles during their playoff run. Gillie posted popular skits of himself hyping up the Birds while wearing an oversized Eagles hat and dancing to “Blow the Whistle,” the hit 2006 song from Bay Area rap legend Too Short.

Much like Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” during the Eagles 2018 Super Bowl run and Calum Scott’s cover of “Dancing on My Own” during the Phillies 2022 playoff run, “Blow the Whistle” has become an unofficial anthem for the Birds in the 2025 postseason.

Gillie cemented himself as the team’s hype man during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the Washington Commanders. He first led the team out of the locker room before the game. After the Birds punched their ticket to the Super Bowl, Gillie danced with the team as “Blow the Whistle” played in the background.

Gillie talked about his career and rise as an Eagles hype man in an interview with NBC10. Watch the full interview in the video embedded on top of this article and check out some excerpts from the interview below:

Success as the Eagles hype man

I never really anticipated it, but it's something I love doing because I'm a devoted Eagles fan. In my life, I can only recall missing three Eagles games—one was due to a blackout years ago, and the other two were while I was in the Dominican Republic filming a movie. I'm just a dedicated fan.

Becoming a part of the Eagles playoff run

It's amazing to do something I love. Eagles games are the only thing I livestream because nothing else excites me that much. Thousands tune in, and I never expected it to grow like this, but I believe positive energy brings positive energy back.

Gillie Da Kid’s postgame content

First off, you have to congratulate the team—without wins, there’s no postgame show. They went on a streak of 10 or 11 straight wins, so week after week, people had to see me celebrating. Credit goes to the coaches, players, staff, and everyone who made it happen.

Gillie Da Kid’s background

I grew up in North Philly, went to Cabrini, started rapping, then acting, and eventually built a top podcast. When my cousin came home after 20 years in prison, we reconnected and focused on spreading positivity. Coming from a tough city, we know how much Eagles wins mean. They lift the whole community. I told the players that losses feel like losing a distant cousin because, for many here, football is all they have, and I want them to understand their impact.

Leading the Eagles out of the locker room for the NFC Championship game

The moment I stepped on the field, tears started streaming down my face. I looked at Kenny Gainwell and told him how much I loved this, and he laughed, saying, “You know you’re not playing.” But for me, it’s more than a game. It’s tradition, something my entire family has cherished for generations. Being part of it was an unbelievable feeling. One of my production guys, whose father worked with the Eagles for 50 years and was once a ball boy himself, shared how deeply ingrained it is in their family. He told me, “There’s no feeling in the world like this.”

Why the Eagles need to walk out to “Blow the Whistle”

They have to. The way the players embraced it has been incredible. It became the number one song in Philadelphia on the Apple charts, and the city fully bought in. I never expected it. I was just doing it, and "Blow the Whistle" felt like the perfect song for a football team. It’s one of my favorites, but I had no idea the team and community would embrace it like this. Now, it’s part of the culture, just like "Dreams and Nightmares" was. It brings a different energy, and that’s the best part.

Bringing out Too Short

I called Too Short and asked if he saw what was happening. He said, “Of course, I see it,” and appreciated the love every week. Then he said, “Yeah, I’ll come in, let’s get it done.” I couldn’t believe it. The legend himself was pulling up to my studio to do the song with me. It was huge.

Jojo and Jake featured in his skits

I knew Jojo from his comedy skits and asked him to sit on the couch with me during games. He was all in. I told him, “I need a mascot, Jojo. Be the Eagle,” and it just became a thing. After wins, we’d do a victory dance. One day, Jake, my 75-year-old neighbor with no social media, was sweeping his porch, saw us, and joined in. Out of nowhere, he blew up, gaining 40,000 followers in weeks. It became a routine. When he heard the music, he’d come out. Then I realized we hadn’t lost since Jake showed up with his broom, so I took him to his first Eagles game. We won. Then a second. Then a third. Now, I’m taking Jake to the Super Bowl. Hopefully, we win.

His emotions if the Eagles win the Super Bowl

If the Eagles win, I’ll cry like a baby. It’s emotional because football means everything in Philly. Baseball and basketball are big, but football? It’s 17 weeks where every game counts. To be in two Super Bowls in three years is incredible. I love Nick Sirianni. He just wins, but all the media does is criticize him. When people called for a new coach, I defended him. Why fire a winner? Only losers do that. Nick embodies Philly, and we love him for it. I always tell him, “Just be you, Nick.” We don’t want a polished coach. We want a gritty one, like Buddy Ryan or Jim Johnson. Someone who talks trash and backs it up. That’s the Philly spirit.

Why the Eagles have embraced his content

I’m pretty well known in the city, especially for my Eagles content, which is some of the biggest out there. The team knows how much I love them. I cried real tears when we won the Super Bowl in 2017.