Jalen Hurts Foundation to donate $5k for every touchdown he scores to provide AC for Philly schools

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 19: Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) carries the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles on September 19, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Every time Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts scores a touchdown this season, more funding will go toward Philadelphia public schools.

The Jalen Hurts Foundation announced that it will donate $5,000 towards Hurts' Keep It Cool Initiative for every touchdown he scores in the 2024-25 season.

Earlier this year, the quarterback had donated $200,000 to fund air conditioning at several schools within the Philadelphia public school system.

The donation went towards adding 300 air conditioning units in 10 schools across the district.

The foundation noted that more needs to be done after dozens of city schools were forced to send students home last week due to inadequate cooling systems.

For more information, visit www.jalenhurtsfoundation.org.

