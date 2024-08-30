How to watch Eagles vs. Packers Week 1 showdown in Brazil

The Birds are flying South for Week 1.

The Philadelphia Eagles will open their 2024 season with a historic showdown against the Green Bay Packers in São Paolo, Brazil. It will be the first-ever NFL regular-season game played in South America.

Nick Sirianni's team will be looking to prove its struggles down the stretch of last season are a thing of the past. The Eagles squandered a 10-1 start by losing six of their final seven games, capped by a playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Birds have undergone a good amount of change since that ugly ending to last season. They brought in new offensive (Kellen Moore) and defensive (Vic Fangio) coordinators, while Saquon Barkley, Jahan Dotson and Bryce Huff highlighted the additions to a roster that saw a pair of team legends hang up the pads in Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox.

The 2024 Eagles will be tested right off the bat as they'll face an NFC team on the rise. Jordan Love and the Packers entered the 2023 playoffs as a No. 7 seed before stunning the Dallas Cowboys and nearly taking down the eventual conference champion San Francisco 49ers.

So, will the Birds start off the new season by giving fans hope that a Super Bowl run may be in store, or will they provide bad flashbacks to 2023? Here's what to know for the season-opening contest:

When is the Eagles vs. Packers game?

The Eagles and Packers will meet in the second game of the new NFL season on Friday, Sept. 6.

What time does the Eagles vs. Packers game start?

Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m.

Where is Eagles vs. Packers being played?

Arena Corinthians in São Paolo, Brazil, is the site of the Week 1 matchup.

Who's the home team in Eagles vs. Packers?

The Eagles will be the "home" team for the neutral site game.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs. Packers game on?

Eagles-Packers will be shown nationally exclusively on Peacock. On the call will be Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analysis) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter).

Those in the Philadelphia area can watch the game on NBC10 and those in the Green Bay Area can watch on NBC26.

How to stream the Eagles vs. Packers game live

The national Eagles-Packers broadcast will air exclusively on Peacock.

How to watch NBC 10, NBC Sports Philadelphia's pregame coverage

NBC10 and NBC Sports Philadelphia will have Eagles fans covered in the leadup to the season opener with "Birds Take Brazil Week." Check out the full schedule for game week below:

Monday

6 a.m. -- "SNC" on NBC Sports Philadelphia

6 p.m. -- "Birds Huddle" on NBC Sports Philadelphia

7:30 p.m. -- "Eagles Gameplan" on NBC10

Tuesday

6 a.m. -- "SNC" on NBC Sports Philadelphia

6 p.m. -- "Birds Huddle" on NBC Sports Philadelphia

7:30 p.m. -- "Eagles Gameday Season Preview" on NBC10

Wednesday

6 a.m. -- "SNC" on NBC Sports Philadelphia

6 p.m. -- "Birds Huddle" on NBC Sports Philadelphia

7:30 p.m. -- "Eagles Gameday Kickoff" on NBC10

Thursday

6 a.m. -- "SNC" on NBC Sports Philadelphia

6 p.m. -- "Birds Huddle" on NBC Sports Philadelphia

7 p.m. -- "NFL Kickoff 2024" on NBC10

Friday

4:30 p.m. -- "Birds Take Brazil Live Q&A" on NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com

6 p.m. -- "Birds Huddle" on NBC Sports Philadelphia

6:30 p.m. -- "Birds Huddle Gameday" on NBC Sports Philadelphia

7 p.m. -- "Eagles Pregame Live" on NBC Sports Philadelphia

7 p.m. -- "Eagles Pregame Show" on Peacock

How to watch NBC 10, NBC Sports Philadelphia's postgame coverage

After Eagles-Packers ends, head over to NBC Sports Philadelphia for "Eagles Postgame Live."

"Eagles Gameday Final" will air on NBC10 following the news.