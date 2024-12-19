‘A Christmas miracle': Kylie Kelce pays for Philly high school seniors to tour the Linc

As if we needed another reason to love Kylie Kelce she adds another reason to the list.

Kelce helped a Philadelphia teacher pull a Christmas miracle for high school students.

Bonnie Giberson, a teacher at Penn Treaty School, took to the social media platform TikTok asking her followers for help to raise the funds needed to rent a school bus to take her students to Lincoln Financial Field for a tour.

"This is a cry for help," Ms. Giberson said in the video. "So, please, help me out, help my kids out. It’s like 40 of us. We can all fit on one bus. Just help us. It'll be a Christmas miracle."

The field trip was scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 19 and Ms. Giberson explained in the video that if she couldn't raise the funds in time, she would be forced to cancel the excursion.

So she asked her followers for help connecting with someone at the Philadelphia Eagles.

This is where the "people's princess" of the Philadelphia region comes into the story.

Ms. Giberson took to TikTok for a follow up where she explained that she got a call from Kelce during the middle of the school day with an offer to pay for the class to get to the Linc.

“Did not expect to get a call from Kylie [Kelce] while I was at school. I did not know what to say and it was probably embarrassing," Ms. Giberson said in the video.

The 40 students who got to tour the Linc on Thursday were all seniors in their capstone class, and it was all thanks to their teacher with help from the one and only Kylie Kelce.

While at the Linc, the students got a surprise visit by Eagles star Brandon Graham while touring the locker room.

Graham talked with the students and encouraged them to go to college. He told them that's where he got to meet new people and interact with those that are different from him.

“Take a chance. You don’t know what’s going to happen but you can’t give up, can’t quit," Graham said. “Whatever you do, just make sure you go hard at it.”