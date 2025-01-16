Eagles fans raise money for victims of California wildfires

While Eagles fans are receiving nationwide criticism currently due to the caught-on-cam actions of one man, a group of Birds fans are changing the negative perception by lending a helping hand to victims of the California wildfires.

An anonymous Eagles fan created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the victims ahead of the divisional round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

“Now that we know the Rams are our opponent and obviously LA is dealing with some seriously crazy stuff right now, I thought it might be nice ahead of the game to offer some help and support LA's way from birds fans (and especially after that horrible fan made life miserable for an opposing Packers fan and went viral for it),” the fan wrote. “This fund is organized by Eagles fans in the Philadelphia area and beyond to benefit the California Community Foundation's Wildfire Relief Fund.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

As of Thursday, the group of Eagles fans raised nearly $11,900 and are well on their way to reaching their goal of $18,000.

“We're still gonna kick the Rams' butts, but there's plenty of people in and around LA (Rams and birds' fans alike) that could use some help right now,” the organizer of the fundraiser wrote. “I know a lot of the attention is going towards celebrities but there are plenty of everyday people who have lost a lot during this and are risking life and limb to help others.”

Since breaking out more than a week ago, the wildfires have burned a combined 38,600 acres in Los Angeles County, leading to at least 25 deaths, thousands of destroyed homes and tens of thousands of displaced residents.

Click here for a list of ways to help the victims of the wildfires.