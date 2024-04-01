Phillies to unveil new City Connect jersey this week

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to unveil their new 2024 Nike MLB City Connect jersey this week.

The announcement will take place Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m. at the New Era Phillies Team Store at Citizens Bank Park which will be the exclusive location for fans to buy the jersey as well as additional City Connect merchandise during the initial launch, the team said.

The announcement will also coincide with a free Phillies Block Party from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Citizens Bank Way which will feature appearances by 2008 World Series champion Shane Victorino, 1993 NL champions Mickey Morandini, Milt Thompson and Larry Andersen, as well as the Phillie Phanatic and Phillies Ballgirls. Fans will also get the chance to take photos with the 2008 World Series and 2022 National League Championship trophies.

The block party will also feature food trucks, a speed pitch, Phillies DJs and a live broadcast from 94.1 WIP from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A week after the unveiling and block party, the Phillies will wear the new City Connect jerseys for the first time on Friday, April 12, during their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park. After the game, Philly hip hop legend DJ Jazzy Jeff will host a postgame party.

The team says the city jerseys will be worn during every Friday home game during the 2024 season.

Many have speculated about what the city connect jerseys will look like. In late January, a thread on X shared an eBay listing of a possible jersey though it was never confirmed if it was of the actual city connect jerseys.

Phillies fans will find out on Friday.