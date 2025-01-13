A ‘win, win, win, win': Officials tout new arena plan over Center City project

After a surprise change of heart Sunday found planners behind a $1.3 billion new arena project for the Philadelphia 76ers throwing the project away, officials with the city and Philly's sports teams, gathered to discuss what happened and what comes next.

On Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker joined members of City Council and other officials to discuss the Sixer's decision to throw out years of planning and discussion on the arena proposal that dates back to 2022 and, instead, back a plan for a new arena for the Sixers and Flyers in the city's arena district.

“This is about a win, win, win, win for Philadelphia here on today,” said Parker, surrounded by officials from the Sixers, Comcast and other groups at City Hall on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In a release shared by organizers ahead of the day's event, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment -- who owns the Sixers -- announced that it has entered a "binding agreement" with Comcast Spectacor to bring a "World-class, state-of-the-art arena" to the South Philadelphia arena district that would serve as a new home for the basketball team and the Philadelphia Flyers.

In addressing the switch from an approved plan for Center City to this partnership for a new stadium in South Philly, 76ers co-owner David Adelman noted that there could be some confusion swirling about the move.

But, he said, this decision will result in a world-class arena for the sports teams and would still provide revitalization efforts for the city's Market East community.

“Though plans have changed, the one thing that has not changed is our commitment to do something good for the Sixers, our fans and, most importantly, our city," said Adelman.

The statement also claims that Comcast will take a minority stake in the 76ers and will join with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment "to bid to bring a WNBA team to the city."

The chance at the city getting a WNBA franchise was one of the goals that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver -- attending via video-link -- said was one of Parker's goals when he spoke with her in July of last year.

And, he said, the partnership between the Sixers and Comcast could help forward that effort.

‘This new collaboration will result in real tangible benefits for the people of Philadelphia” said Silver.

Léelo en español aquí

"This is a great day for Philadelphia and the fans of out storied sports franchises," Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said in a statement on the plan that also thanked Parker for her leadership.

Parker had long supported the plan to bring the proposed arena, 76 Place, to the area of the intersection of Market and Filbert streets at 10th and 11th streets, even touting the proposed plans as "a historic agreement" before heading on a citywide tour to talk to communities across Philadelphia about the proposal late last year.

City Councilmembers seemingly took more convincing, holding a wealth of hearings on the proposal over several weeks last year, before eventually, approving the plan on Dec. 19, 2024.

Also, over the course of last year, New Jersey officials courted the Sixers ownership, trying to get them to bring the team to Camden -- even offering up to $400 million in tax credits to help sway the team out of Philly.

Yet, in the end, as confirmed over the weekend, the team worked out a new deal with Comcast Spectacor that would see the Wells Fargo Center demolished and a new arena built in South Philadelphia for the Sixers and Flyers.

Though, any details on what this new arena may cost, just where it would be constructed, if it would be built with taxpayer funds, when construction would begin and when the Well Fargo Center could come down, have all not yet been made public.

But, in a vague post on social media, the Sixers did hint that they plan to create a new "world-class arena" in partnership with the Flyers by 2031.

As for the now abandoned Center City arena plan, it was also set to open in 2031.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.