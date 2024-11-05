Howie Roseman and Eagles sit out 2024 trade deadline flurry

The NFL’s 4 p.m. trade deadline has passed and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman didn’t make a move this year.

The Eagles are 6-2 and very much in the mix among NFC contenders but they did not add any reinforcements on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio made it seem like the Eagles were going to sit this one out and they did.

“I haven’t heard anything that we’re involved in anything either way,” Fangio said at around 11:30. “So I’m assuming we’re not involved with anything. And I’m pleased with what we’ve got and to move forward with it.”

After having a 2-2 record entering their early Week 5 bye week, the Eagles have put together a four-game winning streak coming out of it, beating the Browns, Giants, Bengals and Jaguars.

The Eagles’ defense during that four-game winning streak has given up just 44 points and 858 yards. It might have made some sense to make a move for an edge rusher but it’s hard to argue with recent results and Fangio has said previously that it’s tough for a new addition to really make a huge impact.

There weren’t any obvious spots to add on offense because Roseman traded away a 2025 third-round pick as a part of a deal that landed Jahan Dotson on Aug. 22. While Dotson hasn’t been very productive, he has been the Eagles’ third wideout and had an acrobatic 36-yard catch on Sunday. It always seemed unlikely the Eagles would make another trade for a receiver.

“Yeah, I love the team that we have. And I think this team is really coming together,” head coach Nick Sirianni said back on Oct. 28. “With that being said, I know we're always looking for ways to improve our team. I know Howie is the best at that – of always, always, always, looking at ways he can improve the football team. I admire that and value that of how he goes to work there.

“But like I said, love the guys that we have. I think we're coming together really nicely as a team. But we'll see how this next week plays out.”

Back in 2017, Roseman landed Jay Ajayi in a trade for a fourth-round pick that helped fortify a Super Bowl team but his moves since then have been much shakier.

He traded away a third-round pick in 2018 for Golden Tate, a fourth-rounder in 2019 for Genard Avery, a fourth-rounder in 2022 for Robert Quinn and a fifth and sixth-rounder and Terrell Edmunds last year for Kevin Byard.

After not making a move on Tuesday, the Eagles still have seven picks in the 2025 draft. They have one pick in each of the first four rounds and three in the fifth round.

