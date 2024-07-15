15 Eagles on offense to watch in 2024 training camp

We’ll obviously be watching Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith closely at training camp.

But we watch them closely every year.

With the Eagles’ 2024 training camp rapidly approaching, here are 15 other players on offense we’ll be keeping an eye on in practice this summer:

RB Saquon Barkley: The Eagles signed Barkley to a three-year, $37.75 million contract this offseason. Barkley has been a premier back in the NFL before and if he can offer a huge upgrade there, he could take this new-look offense to a new level. He also has the ability to make some special plays and that could show up this summer.

OL Mekhi Becton: Becton has played a bunch of left tackle in his career but the huge offensive lineman was at right tackle and left guard during spring practices. Becton’s size stands out and the former first-round pick is an intriguing player to watch this summer. Could he potentially compete for the starting RG job?

TE Grant Calcaterra: Entering Year 3, Calcaterra had a busy spring, seeing a ton of targets. With the TE2 job open, could he end up behind Dallas Goedert on the depth chart?

WR Parris Campbell: The veteran hasn’t lived up to his second-round draft status but he might end up playing a role for the Eagles in 2024 behind Brown and Smith. Injuries have really hampered Campbell in his career so there’s probably nothing he can do this summer to take away those fears but he does have speed and could be fun to see make some plays.

RB Tyrion Davis-Price: The 23-year-old was a third-round pick in 2022 but barely played for the 49ers the last two years. He joined the Eagles after the 2023 season. He’s a bigger back who could potentially push for a roster spot if the Eagles elect to keep more than three running backs on their 53.

TE E.J. Jenkins: Jenkins was a college wide receiver who is making the transition to tight end in the NFL. He got to the Eagles’ practice squad last year and made some flash plays this spring. He’s a long shot to make the roster but could provide some fun moments in training camp.

C Cam Jurgens: This is a bit of an obvious one. After Jason Kelce retired this offseason, Jurgens will be taking over as the Eagles’ center in 2024. Those are obviously big shoes to fill but this is what the Eagles had in mind when they drafted Jurgens in the second round a few years ago.

OG Trevor Keegan: The fifth-round pick from Michigan plays with a mean streak and got a bunch of experience at left guard in college. He’s a depth piece with the Eagles but depth is important and we’ll be watching to see if Keegan can grow into a valuable backup over the next few years.

TE Albert Okwuegbunam: The Eagles traded for Albert O after final cuts last year so we didn’t get to see him in training camp. Okwuegbunam isn’t known for his blocking ability but he can catch the ball. He could be a candidate to wow in summer practices. He had a huge preseason game last year right before the Eagles traded for him.

QB Kenny Pickett: As far as backup quarterbacks go, Pickett should be a pretty good one. While Tanner McKee might have been ready to assume the QB2 role the Eagles got Pickett without giving much up in a trade and he’s on his rookie contract for a couple more seasons. Hurts didn’t miss a game in 2023 and the Eagles hope that happens again but it’s probably unrealistic to expect that.

WR John Ross: Ross is now many years removed from running a 4.22 in the 40-yard dash at the 2017 NFL Combine but even in his late 20s, he can still fly. The Eagles brought Ross in on a tryout in rookie camp and he earned a spot on the 90-man roster. Expectations should be tempered but Ross is a great story and it’s fun to think about him blazing down the field.

RB Will Shipley: The fourth-round running back out of Clemson began to flash a bit late in spring practices, presumably as he got a little more comfortable in the offense. Shipley was a big-time pass catcher in college and will be pushing Kenny Gainwell for a role with the offense in 2024.

WR Ainias Smith: The fifth-round receiver from Texas A&M missed the beginning of the spring with a stress fracture and then looked a bit rusty when he was back on the field but Smith has some juice as a slot receiver and a punt returner. He might not contribute a ton as a rookie but a good summer could at least help him see some playing time this year.

RG Tyler Steen: With Jurgens’ move to center, Steen becomes the projected starter at right guard. His one start at the position in 2023 didn’t go well but Steen has added a bunch of strength since then and has been impressing his coaches and teammates. He’s obviously a question mark going into this season on an offensive line that has been the strength of the team for a long time.

WR Johnny Wilson: Because of his unique 6-foot-6 frame, there aren’t many more intriguing players in training camp than Wilson, the sixth-round pick out of Florida State. He used his massive wingspan to grab a pass over Isaiah Rodgers in a spring practices. A few of those in training camp and he’ll have everybody talking.

