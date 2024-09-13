A.J. Brown pops up on Eagles' injury report with a hamstring injury

A.J. Brown, the Eagles’ superstar wide receiver, popped up on the Eagles’ injury report Friday with a hamstring injury.

No word how serious it is or how it will affect his availability for the Monday night game against the Falcons at the Linc.

Brown missed the playoff game in Tampa last year but hasn’t missed a regular-season game since he was with the Titans in 2021.

Brown was on the field during the start of practice Friday, so he presumably suffered the injury during practice. The Eagles are scheduled to practice Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles moved to bolster their wide receiver depth late in the preseason when they acquired Jahan Dotson and a 5th-round draft pick in 2025 from the Commanders in exchange for a 3rd-round and two 7th-round picks in 2025.

Dotson played 32 snaps in Brazil and was targeted once without a catch. The other depth receivers – rookie 6th-round pick Johnny Wilson and punt returner Britain Covey – got 10 and nine offensive reps. Wilson had one target without a catch.

Dotson, the 16th pick in the 2022 draft, caught 84 passes for 1,041 yards with 11 touchdowns in 29 games with Washington in 2022 and 2023.

Brown recorded his 13th 100-yard game in 35 games with the Eagles against the Packers Friday in São Paulo. His 3,071 yards since joining the Eagles are 4th-most in NFL history by a player in his first 35 games with a specific team, behind only Tyreek Hill, Odell Beckham Jr. and Justin Jefferson.

Brown’s 87.7 yards per game since joining the Eagles are 2nd-most in franchise history behind Terrell Owens' 93.5, and nobody else is over 70. Including his three years with the Titans, Brown’s career mark of 77.8 yards per game is 7th-highest in NFL history (minimum 50 games).

The only game Brown has missed since joining the Eagles was the 32-9 loss to the Bucs in Tampa in the wild-card round last year with a knee injury. Without Brown, DeVonta Smith had 148 yards but no other wide receiver had more than 22.

The Eagles also listed offensive tackle Fred Johnson (thumb) and defensive tackle Milton Williams (foot) as limited. Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (hand) and linebacker Devin White (ankle) were both full participants.