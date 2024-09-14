A.J. Brown misses practice with hamstring injury, listed as questionable

Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) did not practice on Saturday and is officially listed as questionable for Monday Night Football against the Falcons.

Brown was a surprise addition to the team’s injury report on Friday afternoon when he was listed as limited with a hamstring injury.

What happened?

“Just got a little tight in practice yesterday,” head coach Nick Sirianni said on Saturday morning. “We’ll see how that goes.”

On Saturday morning, Sirianni intimated that backing off Brown’s workload on Friday was a precautionary measure.

“It’ll probably be the same thing today,” Sirianni said before practice.

But now Brown's status for Monday's game is up in the air. In addition to Brown, rookie wideout Johnny Wilson (hamstring) also missed practice on Saturday and is listed as questionable for the game. Every other member of the 53-man roster is ready to go.

While the Eagles have other dynamic offensive weapons aside from Brown, he’s one of the focal points of the offense and he’s coming off a fantastic Week 1. Against the Packers in São Paulo, Brown had 5 catches for 119 yards and scored on a 67-yard catch-and-run.

In his first two years with the Eagles, Brown has the top two receiving seasons in franchise history with 1,496 yards in 2022 and 1,456 in 2023. He has been named a Pro Bowler in each of those seasons.

If Brown can’t play or if he’s somewhat limited on Monday night, the Eagles would have DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson as their top two receivers. Smith came through in the clutch in the Week 1 win and has gone over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.

Dotson is still a newcomer in Philly after the Eagles traded for him on Aug. 22. The former Commanders’ first-round pick played just 32 snaps in the opener and was targeted one time without a catch. But Dotson has been working hard to catch up on the playbook and Sirianni said Dotson will be ready if he needs to play a bigger role.

“Yeah, he’s worked his butt off,” Sirianni said. “He’s obviously a very talented player and we’ll see how that goes. I know the guys are ready when called upon.”

If the Eagles need to elevate a receiver from the practice squad for this game, veteran Parris Campbell would make the most sense. The Eagles have just three healthy receivers on their 53-man roster: Smith, Dotson and Britain Covey.

