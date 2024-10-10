All signs point toward Eagles being at full strength vs. Browns

The Eagles were at full strength again at practice on Thursday at the NovaCare Complex.

For the second straight day, stars players A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Lane Johnson were all full participants in practice. With a few days before the Eagles’ Week 6 game against the Browns, all signs are pointing toward the Eagles’ being at full strength.

Here’s the full injury report from Thursday:

Limited: Nakobe Dean (ankle)

Full: A.J. Brown (hamstring), DeVonta Smith (concussion), Lane Johnson (concussion), Johnny Wilson (concussion), Sydney Brown (knee), Ainias Smith (ankle), Reed Blankenship (illness)

While Smith practiced in full for the second straight day, he has not yet officially cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol. That’s the last hurdle to get over before his return to play. Smith and Johnson missed the Week 4 game with concussions they suffered in Week 3 against the Saints. Johnson has been fully cleared.

A.J. Brown hasn’t played since Week 1. He missed the last three games with a hamstring injury he suffered in practice.

Dean was a limited participant for the second straight day with an ankle injury. Nick Sirianni confirmed earlier this week that rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is the backup middle linebacker after the release of veteran Devin White.

Sydney Brown has been a full participant both days of practice this week after recovering from an ACL tear in Week 18 of the 2024 season. Brown’s 21-day practice window was opened earlier this week.

The Eagles have just 52 players on their 53-man roster right now. That 53rd spot has been vacant since the release of White.

