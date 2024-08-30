Eagles add former 3rd-round safety to practice squad

The Eagles added safety JT Woods, a 3rd-round pick just two years ago, to their practice squad Friday.

The Chargers drafted Woods with the 79th pick in the 2022 draft, and he played in 11 games with one start over the last two years. He spent most of last year on the non-football illness list with a mystery ailment and played in only three games. He was released on Wednesday to make room for running back Hassan Haskins, who the Chargers claimed on waivers from the Titans.

As a senior at Baylor, Woods led the Big 12 with six interceptions in 2021. His six INTs were tied for the lead in the entire BCS with Ji’ayir Brown of Penn State and Verone McKinley III of Oregon. Woods’ nine interceptions in 2020 and 2021 combined also equaled the most in the BCS.

Woods is the third player from the third round of the 2022 draft on the Eagles’ roster. Nakobe Dean was the 83rd player taken overall and running back Tyrion Davis-Price was 49ers’ pick at No. 93 overall.

The Eagles have a lot of uncertainty at safety. James Bradberry is on Injured Reserve for at least a month and a half, Sydney Brown is on PUP and can’t play until Week 6 against the Browns and Caden Sterns is on the practice squad and still working back from a knee injury suffered with the Broncos last year.

Healthy safeties on the 53-man roster are starters Reed Blankenship and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson along with Tristin McCollum and Avonte Maddox. Also on the practice squad is undrafted rookie Andre’ Sam, who had a very good training camp.

Howie Roseman has been adding high-round picks since the spring – John Ross, Saquon Barkley, Devin White, Mekhi Becton, Jahan Dotson and Kenny Pickett are former 1st-round picks, Parris Campbell and Max Scharping are former 2nd-round picks and Oren Burks, Will Grier, Zach Baun, Matt Hennessy, Terrell Lewis, Julian Okwara, Davis-Price and Woods are former 3rd-round picks.

That’s 16 players taken in the first three rounds. Barkley, White, Becton, Dotson, Pickett, Burks and Baun are on the 53-man roster, and Campbell, Grief, Davis-Price and Woods are on the practice squad.

