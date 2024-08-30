Eagles announce 7 captains, including 1st timer, for 2024 season

The Eagles on Friday announced their seven captains for the 2024 season. And for the first time in a long time, Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox aren’t on the list.

There have been plenty of questions about leadership after two of the longest tenured players on the team retired this offseason. But now we know which players will have a “C” on their chest starting next Friday night in São Paulo, Brazil.

Here’s the list of captains in 2024:

• Brandon Graham (6th time)

• Jalen Hurts (4th time)

• Jake Elliott (3rd time)

• Lane Johnson (3rd time)

• Darius Slay (3rd time)

• A.J. Brown (2nd time)

• Jordan Mailata (1st time)

Under head coach Nick Sirianni the players on the roster have voted for their captains each year. That was the case again in 2024.

Here’s a closer look at the captains this season:

Brandon Graham: Graham is entering his 15th and final season in the NFL and he has been soaking up every moment in his 2024 farewell tour. Graham will become the first player in franchise history to play 15 seasons with the Birds.

Jalen Hurts: The quarterback is obviously always going to be a captain but Hurts has some clear-cut natural leadership qualities. He wants to continue to grow as a leader as he enters his fifth NFL season.

Jake Elliott: Elliott has been one of the best kickers in the NFL and he’s coming off one of his best seasons in the NFL. Elliott is entering his eighth NFL season with the Eagles.

Lane Johnson: The 34-year-old Johnson is entering his 12th NFL season and said he has 2 or 3 more good years left in him. He’s one of the most important pieces of the Eagles’ offense.

Darius Slay: Slay was nearly brought to tears a few years ago when he was named a captain for the first time. Known as a light-hearted guy with a ton of jokes, Slay takes his role as a leader very seriously.

A.J. Brown: Entering his third year with the Eagles, Brown is obviously one of the best players on the roster but he has also assumed a leadership role. We’ve seen that at practices.

Jordan Mailata: It’s crazy to think that back in 2018 when the Eagles drafted Mailata he barely knew anything about American football. But now he’s undoubtedly a leader on this team.

“I mean, first off, I'm extremely honored to be a part of that creed, and I didn't expect it,” Mailata said to the Eagles’ website. “Whether I've had the 'C' on my chest or not, I've always considered myself a leader, just trying to prove and follow the example that was set for me by the veterans and captains I've had in the past. So to now have the 'C' doesn't really change my mentality, you know, just going to still go about my day and about my hustle.

"That's something that I'm going to cherish and not take for granted, because it's an incredible opportunity to lead this team and to be a captain is crazy."

