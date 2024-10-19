Eagles at Giants predictions for Week 7 of the NFL season

The Eagles (3-2) will head to MetLife Stadium to face the Giants (2-4) on Sunday afternoon.

Let’s get to the predictions:

Reuben Frank (1-4)

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Eagles have lost four straight games following wins and haven’t won consecutive games since last November, when they reached 10-1 by beating the Chiefs and Bills. They win a game and you think they’ve gotten back on track and then they lose a game and you feel like they’re never going to win another game. I think there’s a reason for this. They’re just not that good. They certainly have the talent (and the schedule) to go on a run and string together a bunch of wins, but until I see them put together 60 minutes of consistent ball on a regular basis — which they haven’t done in almost a year now — it’s hard to feel optimistic about this team. They’ve now gone 16 consecutive games without a two-possession win, and the last eight games they’ve led by 10 or more points they’ve either lost the game or won by fewer than 10 points. They haven't won consecutive games since the Chiefs and Bills last November. The Giants aren’t very good — 2-4 with wins over the Browns and Seahawks, an offense scoring just 14.8 points per game, a quarterback who doesn’t do anything particularly well and a head coach with a 17-22-1 career record. But they have a legit defense, they've won three of the last four at MetLife against the Eagles, and I just have no faith in the Eagles going into East Rutherford and winning this game.

Giants 23, Eagles 20

Dave Zangaro (2-3)

The Eagles might be in store for another ugly win. They’re coming off a close win over the Browns and it’s hard to imagine them blowing anyone out right now. But the Giants just aren’t very good either. They have some real firepower on the defensive line but might not have the playmakers on the back end to capitalize on any mistakes. And even without Jordan Mailata and Dallas Goedert, the Eagles still have plenty of firepower. It’’ll help the Giants to have Malik Nabers back in this game and Daniel Jones is going to work to get him the football but the Giants just don’t have much else on offense. They’re also without left tackle Andrew Thomas for the rest of the season so the Eagles should be able to generate some pressure. It might be another win that doesn’t feel like a win but the Eagles will be 4-2 heading into Week 8.

Eagles 21, Giants 20

Barrett Brooks (2-3)

I have a lot of confidence in the Eagles beating the Giants on Sunday, even though the Birds have a lot of injured players. Jordan Mailata and Dallas Goedert are out this weekend and Darius Slay is questionable.But I still have confidence in the Eagles. My biggest reason is Jalen Hurts. They need him to be comfortable early. Once Hurts gets into a flow, he is tough to rattle. Production in the first quarter should be the biggest point of emphasis entering this game.

Then there should be no bigger story than Saquon Barkley going back up the NJ Turnpike. Barkley going back and showing out against the team that drafted him and then disrespected him by letting him walk.

Eagles 31, Giants 17

Mike Mulhern (3-2)

Last week against the lowly Browns we wanted to see style points from a fully healthy Eagles team, but now expectations are starting to shift. This team has not looked like the Super Bowl contender they were pegged to be. They’re banged up once again and the goal this week is just to escape Metlife Stadium with a win, no matter how ugly. Saquon Barkley figures to be heavily involved against his former team. I expect the Eagles to get a little creative with his touches since the massive Dexter Lawrence will be clogging up the middle. Look for Grant Calcaterra to stay involved in Dallas Goedert’s absence, as well. On defense, I’m excited to see the matchup of first round rookies Malik Nabers and Quinyon Mitchell. Jones has been force-feeding Nabers the ball when he’s been in the lineup. I think Mitchell gets his hands on one game-changing interception to swing this game.

Eagles 27, Giants 20

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube