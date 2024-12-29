Eagles' Bryce Huff questionable to return with shoulder injury

Eagles defensive end Bryce Huff lasted just a couple of plays before leaving the game against the Cowboys.

Huff is officially questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

The Eagles on Saturday activated Huff to their 53-man roster after his practice window had been opened the week before. Huff hasn’t played since having wrist surgery on Nov. 21 to repair a torn ligament.

Without Huff, the Eagles will go back to their three-man rotation with Nolan Smith, Josh Sweat and rookie Jalyx Hunt.

While defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has said the Eagles can stick with a three-man rotation in the playoffs, getting Huff back was supposed to provide a boost and allow the Eagles to have four guys in the rotation.

Huff was a big free agent signing. Coming from the Jets, Huff signed a three-year, $51.1 million deal in March but things haven’t gone to plan. Even before the wrist injury, Huff struggled.

In the first 10 games of the season, Huff ended up losing his starting job and had just 2 1/2 sacks, 4 QB hits and 3 TFLs. Smith ended up taking over at the edge position opposite Sweat.

