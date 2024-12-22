Live updates: Only division battle vs. Commanders stands between Eagles and NFC East crown

What to Know
- The Eagles (12-2) visit the Commanders (9-5) for a Week 16 division battle at Northwest Stadium.
- A win today would crown the Eagles NFC East Champions.
- This is the second meeting between the teams this season: The first was a Thursday Night Football showdown at the Linc, where the Eagles beat the Commanders 26-18.
- Here are our predictions for the Sunday afternoon matchup.
- Coverage begins 12:00 p.m. ET with Eagles Pregame Live on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Follow along as the Eagles look to clinch the NFC East in a Week 16 divisional battle against the Commanders.