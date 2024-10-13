Goedert questionable to return vs. Browns

Eagles star tight end Dallas Goedert suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter against the Browns and is officially questionable to return.

After a trip into the locker room, Goedert rejoined the team on the sideline but it it doesn't look like he's going to return.

Goedert got hurt on the first drive of the game. A third-down pass to him fell incomplete on third down when Rodney McLeod batted it away. It gave the Eagles a three-and-out to start the game.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Through the first four games of the season, Goedert is on a career-best pace with 24 catches for 301 yards. He had a monster 170-yard performance in the win over New Orleans in Week 3.

Without Goedert, the Eagles are down to two active tight ends with Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll. The Eagles actually opened this game in 12 personnel (two tight ends) for a five-yard run from Saquon Barkley.

The Eagles came into this game much healthier after the bye week. A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Lane Johnson returned to action in this one.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube