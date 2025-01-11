Eagles elevate 2 players for playoff game vs. Packers

The Eagles on Saturday elevated WR Parris Campbell and FB Khari Blasingame from the practice sqaud for their wild card playoff game against the Packers on Sunday at the Linc.

Both Campbell and Blasingame were elevated the maximum three times during the regular season but in the playoffs, there’s no limit to the amount of times a player can be elevated.

Campbell, 27, played in five games for the Eagles this season. He played 140 snaps on offense and 9 on special teams. He caught 6 passes for 30 yards and a touchdown this year.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Eagles released Campbell at final cuts in August but then signed him to the practice squad. He also spent some time on the 53-man roster this season.

This week, both A.J. Brown (knee/rest) and DeVonta Smith (back/rest) missed some practice time but neither were given game statuses and both are fully expected to play on Sunday. Having Campbell gives the Eagles a veteran backup they can trust in the playoffs.

Blasingame, 28, played in three gams with the Eagles this season but played just 2 total offensive snaps. In those three games, he got 50 special teams snaps and played a big role. He’ll see significant action on special teams Sunday.

The Eagles earlier this season were using linebacker Ben VanSumeren as their fullback but VanSumeren suffered a season-ending injury in practice in late November. So the Eagles brought in Blasingame to keep that offensive package intact.

The Eagles are 4.5-point favorites against the Packers on Sunday. If the Eagles win, they will host the Buccaneers, Rams or Vikings next week in the divisional round.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube