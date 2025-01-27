Eagles grades by position after crushing Commanders in NFC Championship Game

The Eagles are heading to Super Bowl LIX.

This game was close for a little while but eventually the Eagles pulled away big-time to beat the Commanders 55-23 in the NFC Championship Game.

That’s the second-most points the Eagles have ever scored in a playoff game.

Now, they wait to see if they’ll face the Chiefs or Bills in the Super Bowl in two weeks. For now, though, they can celebrate their second trip to the Super Bowl in three years.

Here are the position grades from this game:

Quarterback

Jalen Hurts: 20/28, 246 yards, 1 TD; 10 rushing attempts, 16 yards, 3 TDs

There was plenty of angst around Jalen Hurts’ left knee injury throughout the week but the Eagles’ QB1 looked pretty good on Sunday afternoon. Hurts made some big-time throws in this game, including a big 4th-and-5 in the first half over the top to A.J. Brown. He also hit Brown on a touchdown pass in a 1-on-1 situation. He also scored three touchdowns on the ground; two of the Tush Push variety and one on a nine-yard keeper.

Grade: A+

Running back

Saquon Barkley: 15 carries, 118 yards, 3 TDs

Saquon Barkley got things started on his first carry of the NFC Championship Game, taking it 60 yards to the house. It was an incredible run from Barkley, who now has 7 runs of 60+ yards this season. Barkley found the end zone three times on the ground in this game for the first time in his NFL career. Kenny Gainwell had 24 scrimmage yards before leaving the game with a concussion. And Will Shipley scored the first touchdown of his NFL career. Barkley looked even happier with him; he ran all the way on the field to celebrate with the rookie.

Grade: A+

Receiver

A.J. Brown: 6 catches on 8 targets, 96 yards, 1 TD

After having just 3 catches for 24 yards in the first two playoff games, A.J. Brown had a much bigger game in Sunday’s conference championship game. Brown had single coverage on rookie Mike Sainristil to bring down his second-quarter touchdown and Hurts hit him with a beautiful ball. Brown’s stat line was identical to his numbers from Super Bowl LVII. DeVonta Smith also had 4 catches for 45 yards.

Grade: A+

Tight end

Dallas Goedert: 7 catches on 8 targets, 85 yards

For the third straight game in the playoffs, Dallas Goedert came through big-time. He made some huge catches and even got two handoffs for 13 yards. Goedert dealt with an ankle injury during the week but battled through it for another huge performance.

Grade: A+

Offensive line

The Eagles came into this game without starting center Cam Jurgens (back) so Landon Dickerson slid from left guard to center and Tyler Steen played left guard. Dickerson ended up hurting his knee in the first half but battled through to finish the half. And then Cam Jurgens came in to start the second half. The Eagles had some issues with the blitz in this game but were able to put together a strong run game even with the injuries.

Grade: A

Defensive line

Nolan Smith: 4 tackles, 1 sack

The Commanders weren’t really able to run much at all traditionally in this game. Jayden Daniels got some yards scrambling but that’s going to happen. The Eagles didn’t get great pressure early but eventually they did. Jordan Davis had a huge sack; his first since Week 3. The Eagles also got a sack from Nolan Smith. Some really strong play once again up front from Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo inside.

Grade: A

Linebacker

Zack Baun: 12 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR

The Eagles got forced fumbles from both Zack Baun and Oren Burks in this game. Baun’s came in the first half and Burks’ in the second; it was Baun who recovered that second one too. Those were huge plays because the Eagles were able to convert with touchdowns on the ensuing drives. Baun missed a tackle in the second quarter on that Terry McLaurin touchdown catch-and-run but he more than made up for it. The Eagles obviously miss Nakobe Dean but they’re getting high-level play even without him.

Grade: A

Secondary

Reed Blankenship: 7 tackles, 1 FR

Daniels got some yards through the air but the Eagles forced the Commanders to dink and dunk and didn’t give up much over the top. The Commanders didn’t challenge Quinyon Mitchell all game and when they finally did in the fourth quarter, he picked off his second pass of the playoffs. This was a really good group effort. There were plays from just about everyone in the secondary.

Grade: A

Special teams

Will Shipley: 3 kick returns, 88 yards; 1 FF

The rookie Will Shipley had a 35-yard kick return to give the offense a short field and forced a fumble on a kickoff that turned into a touchdown on the ensuing drive. Jake Elliott missed a 54-yard field goal. The Commanders converted on a fake punt to keep them alive in the first half. And Kelee Ringo failed to down a punt inside the 5, getting a touchback.

Grade: B+

Coaching

Nick Sirianni’s decision to go for it on 4th-and-5 from the +45 just before the 2-minute warning was a gutsy call that paid off in a big way. Kellen Moore was in his bag a bit in this game even with a shaky situation at center. And Vic Fangio’s defense wasn’t perfect but they had a game plan to make the Commanders take the hard road and they didn’t give up explosives. Sirianni has the Eagles back in the Super Bowl.

Grade: A+

