Eagles grades by position after wild-card win over Packers

It wasn’t the prettiest win of all time but the Eagles were able to beat the Packers 22-10 on Sunday at the Linc to advance to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

While the Eagles’ offense had some trouble getting going, Vic Fangio’s defense stifled the Packers and the Eagles were able to hold on to win.

The Eagles will host either the Vikings or Rams next week in the divisional round.

Let’s get to the grades from Sunday:

Quarterback

Jalen Hurts: 13/21, 131 yards, 2 TDs; 6 carries, 36 yards

It wasn’t the best game for Jalen Hurts as he returned from his concussion. He completed just 61.9% of his passes in this game and took a couple sacks. But he was good when he had a really clean pocket; the pressure seemed to get to him in this one when the Packers did send blitzers with varying levels of success. While it wasn’t his best game, Hurts didn’t throw an interception and that was really important in this game. On the other side, Jordan Love threw three picks.

Grade: C+

Running back

Saquon Barkley: 25 carries, 119 yards

Saquon Barkley had to grind out his 119 yards on the ground and had just 2 catches for 4 yards. The Packers did a good job of limiting Barkley’s effectiveness but he did have a few big runs. His long was a 17-yarder. Barkley also had a nice play in pass pro on a completion to Dallas Goedert. Kenny Gainwell contributed 3 carries for 14 yards. Fullback Khari Blasingame was elevated and played just a couple of snaps.

Grade: B+

Receiver

DeVonta Smith: 4 catches on 4 targets, 55 yards

A.J. Brown was targeted 3 times and finished with just 1 catch for 10 yards, but at least he was able to catch up on some reading on the sideline and blocked his butt off. Hurts just missed Brown on a deep shot off the Tush Push look. DeVonta Smith led the way with 4 for 55, including a 28-yarder on a drag across the field that helped set up the Goedert touchdown. Jahan Dotson caught an 11-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter on a scramble drill; it was his first TD as an Eagle.

Grade: B

Tight end

Dallas Goedert: 4 catches on 6 targets for 47 yards, 1 TD

That 24-yard touchdown play from Goedert in the third quarter was a big-boy YAC play. Goedert ran through a defender on his way into the end zone. The Eagles had Goedert for just 10 games in the regular season but it’s clear just how much he means to the Eagles. He was their second-leading receiver against the Packers.

Grade: B+

Offensive line

On that touchdown pass to Dotson, Hurts had 6.75 seconds in the pocket to deliver that pass, according to NFL NextGen Stats. That was the longest time to throw on a TD pass from a clean pocket all season. When Hurts had a clean pocket, he completed 10 of 12 passes for 108 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Eagles faced some loaded boxes but still ended up with 169 rushing yards.

Grade: A-

Defensive line

Nolan Smith: 7 tackles, 2 sacks

In 15 games this season, Love had been sacked just 14 times in 15 games and he was brought down twice in this game. But Nolan Smith had both of them. The Eagles used a three-man edge rusher rotation in this game and Smith had a great game as a rusher and against the run. Some strong individual performances were also put out there by Jalen Carter and Milton Williams. Williams had just 1 tackle and 1 QB hit but he drew a couple penalties and beat up on backup guards. Jalen Carter’s batted pass was nearly picked off by Zack Baun. Moro Ojomo also got some pressure in this game. Bryce Huff didn’t get any snaps on defense; he’s behind rookie Jalyx Hunt.

Grade: A

Linebacker

Zack Baun: 7 tackles, 1 INT, 1 PBU

First-team All-Pro Zack Baun picked off a pass and was tied for second on the team in tackles. He again played like one of the best linebackers in the NFL. The Eagles lost Nakobe Dean to what appeared to be a serious knee injury in the second quarter. Dean was seen after the game on crutches and with his left knee in a brace. His replacement Oren Burks had some rough moments but will be needed going forward.

Grade: B+

Secondary

Darius Slay: 3 tackles, 1 INT, 1 PBU

The Eagles went all season without getting an interception from a cornerback but Darius Slay and Quinyon Mitchell both got interceptions in this one. It was the first of Mitchell’s career. He played great coverage all game but was called for a very questionable DPI. Reed Blankenship led the team with 11 tackles and a forced fumble. Jordan Love completed 20 of 33 passes for 212 yards and 3 interceptions. Cooper DeJean did a nice job against Jayden Reed in the slot. Isaiah Rodgers (for Slay) and Avonte Maddox (for C.J. Gardner-Johnson) were challenged when they were forced into action but both held up.

Grade: A

Special teams

Jake Elliott: 3/3 on FGs, 1/2 on PATs

The bad: Elliott missed an extra point and the Eagles gave up a 20-yard punt return to Jayden Reed. But Elliott made all three of his field goal attempts — 31 yards, 30 yards, 32 yards. And Oren Burks opened the game with a huge forced fumble on Keisean Nixon that was recovered by Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Nolan Smith was added to the kickoff coverage and was excited about it.

Grade: B+

Coaching

Record: 15-3

There were definitely some questionable play calls from Kellen Moore in this one as the Eagles failed to get Hurts into much of a rhythm. But Vic Fangio was masterful calling his defense against Matt LaFleur’s Packers offense. And it’s hard to argue with the result. Do the Eagles have things to clean up? Sure. But they get the opportunity to do that next week.

Grade: B+

