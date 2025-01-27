Trending
New York City

NYC's Empire State Building ‘sorry' to have to light up in Philly Eagles' green

Here's why the tower lights of New York City's Empire State Building were (begrudgingly) lit up in Philadelphia Eagles green Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025

By Dan Stamm

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The iconic Empire State Building glowed in Philadelphia Eagles' green after the Birds beat the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.

And, the folks over at the legendary skyscraper were not too happy about it. Posting to X, "I’m sorry I have to do this -- Shining in @Eagles colors in honor of their NFC Championship win."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The skyscraper also added on Jan. 26, 2025, "We will light for the AFC Championship at the conclusion of that game."

It's tradition for the Empire State Building to glow in the colors of the teams that win the NFL's conference championship games as part of its "Tower Lights" program. The same thing happened two years ago after the Eagles made the Super Bowl.

But, the folks running social media for the towering building surely couldn't have loved it being in Eagles green, not only because the Birds are NFC East rivals with the New York Giants, but that the Giants let star running back Saquon Barkley run to the Eagles in the offseason and then dash for more than 2,000 regular season rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns Sunday night.

The official NFL Memes account on X summed it up like this: "Imagine being a Giants fan..."

Philadelphia Eagles

Find the latest Philadelphia Eagles news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Eagles feature 5 hours ago

Confident Zack Baun leads Eagles to huge NFC Championship Game win

Eagles blog 5 hours ago

‘We've had this feeling before' — Eagles even hungrier for a Super Bowl win

Thank you New York from all of Philadelphia Eagles nation.

Philadelphia Eagles running back has dominated the run game every step of his career.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New York CityPhiladelphia EaglesSaquon Barkley
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us