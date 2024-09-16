If the price to park at Philadelphia Eagles' home games is leading you to ride SEPTA instead, extra trains will help be getting you to games during the 2024 season.

You don't have to run into a pillar to figure out how to get to the game for cheap.

The Eagles take on the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field for the home opener on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. Here's your guide to getting down to the stadium complex for the nationally-televised game.

SEPTA adds extra service for Philadelphia Eagles home games

"SEPTA is ready for the start of the 2024 Eagles season with extra Broad Street Line [B] and Regional Rail service set for Monday’s home opener against the Atlanta Falcons," the transit agency said.

Basically, SEPTA will be running its regularly scheduled trains -- every 8 minutes or less -- on the Broad Street Line leading up to the 8:15 p.m. kickoff.

SEPTA will run 10 extra express trains departing Fern Rock Station every 10 minutes from 6:05 p.m. to 7:35 p.m.

Lincoln Financial Field has a handy guide on its website laying out how to take the Broad Street Line to the game, regardless of whether fans are in Philly, the suburbs or New Jersey, but SEPTA broke it down this way:

"Eagles fans can connect with the Broad Street Line from dozens of bus routes, and there is a free transfer from the Market-Frankford Line [L] and City Trolley [T] routes at 15th Street/City Hall. The Broad Street Line is also just a short walk from Regional Rail stations in Center City and easily accessible from the PATCO High Speed Line for fans from south Jersey."

to increase the access to the subway to and from the game, SEPTA is adding additional trains on the Warminster and Paoli/Thorndale lines (Click here for that schedule).

However, as you celebrate the Birds' win, be sure not to hang out too long before you head to the subway.

"SEPTA strongly urges riders to go directly to NRG Station after the game so they can catch the Broad Street Line and connecting services," SEPTA said.

A subway line ride costs $2 each way with SEPTA Key, Key Tix via SEPTA App and contactless payment, and $2.50 for a Quick Trip card or cash.

How much does it cost to park at Eagles games at Lincoln Financial Field?

Parking in lots at the Linc during the 2024 NFL season costs $45 for cars and $90 for oversized vehicles like RVs and buses, according to the stadium's website.

You can always check SpotHero to see if you can find a place to park in the area around the stadium complex.

