Eagles inactives: Mario Goodrich inactive vs. Bucs

TAMPA — Mario Goodrich was the Eagles’ backup nickel cornerback in Week 2 but he’s inactive for Week 3.

Expect to see a lot of James Bradberry in the slot against the Bucs.

The Eagles are also without running back Boston Scott (concussion) and receiver Quez Watkins (hamstring) for their game against the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

Both Scott and Watkins were ruled out on Saturday.

Without Scott, the Eagles’ three running backs for this game are D’Andre Swift, Kenny Gainwell and Rashaad Penny. Gainwell missed the Week 2 game against the Vikings with a ribs injury.

And without Watkins, the Eagles were left with just four healthy receivers on their 53-man roster so they elevated Devon Allen for this game. Expect to see Olamide Zaccheaus to have a bigger role in the offense with Watkins out. Zaccheaus has not been targeted in the first two games of the season.

Here’s the list of inactives:

RB Boston Scott (concussion)

WR Quez Watkins (hamstring)

CB Mario Goodrich

QB Tanner McKee

OL Tyler Steen

DT Moro Ojomo

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

The Eagles elevated Allen and punter Braden Mann for this game. This will be Mann’s first game as the Eagles punter after the team cut Arryn Siposs after Week 2.

In addition to Gainwell, both Reed Blankenship (ribs) and James Bradberry (concussion) are returning for the Eagles after missing the Vikings game on short rest.

Of course, the Eagles will be without Avonte Maddox in this game and most likely for the rest of the season. The Eagles’ nickel cornerback suffered a pec tear against the Vikings and is on IR after having surgery.