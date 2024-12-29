Eagles inactives: Nakobe Dean out vs. Cowboys

INGLEWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 24: Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) after the Philadelphia Eagles game versus the Los Angeles Rams on November 24, 2024, at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean is officially inactive against the Cowboys.

Dean entered the weekend listed as doubtful with an abdominal injury that limited him during the week. In his absence, Zack Baun will wear the green dot on his helmet.

Expect veteran Oren Burks to replace Dean in the lineup. The Eagles also have rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and they elevated Dallas Gant for this game.

Here’s the complete list of inactives for Week 17:

QB Jalen Hurts (concussion)

RB Will Shipley (concussion)

LB Nakobe Dean (abdomen)

QB Ian Book (3rd QB)

OL Nick Gates

OL Darian Kinnard

OL Trevor Keegan

The Eagles officially ruled out Hurts on Friday after he missed the full week of practice with a concussion he suffered last week against the Commanders. Veteran Kenny Pickett will start against the Cowboys. It’ll be his first start in over a year.

The backup quarterback in this game will be second-year, sixth-round pick Tanner McKee, who has yet to appear in a regular season game. The third-string quarterback is Book, whom the Eagles brought back to the practice squad this week. On Saturday, they signed Book to the 53-man roster so they can utilize the emergency quarterback rule. He’s officially inactive but could enter the game if both Pickett and McKee get hurt.

Defensive end Bryce Huff will make his return after missing the last five games. Huff had wrist surgery on Nov. 21 to repair a torn ligament. He will wear a cast on his left hand but has more range of motion now than he did before the surgery. In Huff’s absence (and after Brandon Graham’s injury) the Eagles had basically gone down to a three-man rotation with Nolan Smith, Josh Sweat and Jalyx Hunt. They can now go back to a four-man rotation.

The Eagles on Saturday elevated Gant and RB Tyrion Davis-Price and both are active. Davis-Price is the third running back in this game, replacing the concussed Shipley.

