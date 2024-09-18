Eagles injury report: A.J. Brown misses practice as Saints week begins

The Eagles began their week of prep for the Saints on Wednesday without star receiver A.J. Brown.

Because the Eagles held a walkthrough on Wednesday, their injury report was an estimation. But Brown was listed as a non-participant with a hamstring injury he suffered last week. Brown missed the loss to the Falcons on Monday Night Football.

And now Brown’s status for Week 3 against the Saints is definitely in doubt.

ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters said during Monday night’s broadcast that she talked to Brown and he expected to “miss a couple weeks.” After the Eagles play the Saints in Week 3, they play the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay in Week 4 before an early Week 5 bye.

There’s no doubt that the Eagles missed Brown in their 22-21 loss to the Falcons at the Linc on Monday.

“Any time you lose a player like A.J. Brown, it's going to affect you,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “But again, I thought the efficiency of the offense wasn't as good as we needed it to be in the red zone, but the guys that had to step up and make plays in the absence of A.J. did a good job.”

During his first two seasons with the Eagles, Brown has been a two-time Pro Bowler and has had over 1,400 yards receiving in each season. He's one of the best receivers in the NFL; of course they missed him.

Without Brown, the Eagles’ top receivers in terms of snaps were DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson. After that, Britain Covey, Johnny Wilson and Parris Campbell filled in. Smith had 7 catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. The others had 7 catches for 29 yards (Covey had 6 for 23 and Dotson had 1 for 6).

Wilson was able to play on Monday night after entering Monday listed as questionable with a hamstring injury of his own. Wilson was the only other player listed as DNP on Wednesday afternoon.

