Eagles injury report: Dallas Goedert, Reed Blankenship ruled out vs. Panthers

The Eagles will be without two starters when they face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon at the Linc.

Tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) and safety Reed Blankenship (concussion) were not practicing on Friday and have been ruled out after missing the entire week of prep.

The Eagles ruled out four players: Goedert (knee), Blankenship (concussion), Sydney Brown (knee) and Britain Covey (neck)

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Without Goedert, the Eagles will bump Grant Calcaterra and C.J. Uzomah up the depth chart. Calcaterra earlier this season filled in for Goedert for three games and did nice job. In those three games without Goedert, Calcaterra had nine catches for 93 yards. Uzomah was added to the 53-man roster earlier this week after he had already been elevated three times.

At safety without Blankenship, the Eagles will start Tristin McCollum next to C.J. Gardner-Johnson in this game. This will be the first career start for McCollum, who filled in admirably last Sunday in Baltimore.

But the Eagles are definitely light at the safety position because Brown (knee) is out. The Eagles have just two healthy safeties on the roster but Avonte Maddox has played the position before and there’s a chance they could elevate Andre’ Sam from the practice squad.

The good injury news this week is that both DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Darius Slay (concussion) will both make their returns. Smith has missed the last two weeks and Slay missed the Ravens game. Both Smith and Slay were practicing again on Friday after being listed as full participants on Thursday.

Receivers Covey (neck) and Johnny Wilson (hamstring) were both practicing again on Friday after being listed as limited on Thursday. Covey was a limited participant, though, and has been ruled out. Expect Cooper DeJean to return punts on Sunday. Wilson will be available.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube