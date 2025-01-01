Eagles injury report: Jalen Hurts and Kenny Pickett listed as DNP

As the Eagles get ready for their regular season finale on Sunday against the Giants, both top quarterbacks are on the injury report.

The Eagles held a walkthrough on Wednesday so the injury report was an estimation. But both Jalen Hurts (concussion/left finger) and Kenny Pickett (ribs) were listed as “did not participate.”

Nick Sirianni said earlier on Wednesday that Hurts is still in concussion protocol with a concussion he suffered against the Commanders in Week 16. Pickett played through a ribs injury last week before leaving the game in the second half.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here’s the full report from Wednesday:

Did not participate: RB Saquon Barkley (rest), G Mekhi Becton (rest), WR A.J. Brown (knee/rest), G Landon Dickerson (rest), QB Jalen Hurts (concussion/left finger), T Lane Johnson (rest), QB Kenny Pickett (ribs), CB Darius Slay (rest), WR DeVonta Smith (wrist/rest), OLB Josh Sweat (rest)

Limited: LB Zack Baun (rest), S Reed Blankenship (rest), DT Jalen Carter (rest), CB Cooper DeJean (rest), S CJ Gardner-Johnson (rest), C Cam Jurgens (rest), T Jordan Mailata (rest), CB Quinyon Mitchell (rest), RB Will Shipley (concussion), OLB Nolan Smith (rest)

Full: LB Nakobe Dean (abdomen), DE Bryce Huff (wrist), Dallas Goedert (knee)

With both top quarterbacks on the injury report and since Sirianni said the Eagles will rest some key starters, it seems likely that third-stringer Tanner McKee will start against the Giants in a game. Sunday’s game doesn’t have any impact on playoff seeding; the Eagles are already locked into the No. 2 seed.

It’s worth noting that running back Will Shipley, who also suffered a concussion against the Commanders, was listed as limited on Wednesday, while Hurts was listed as DNP.

The Eagles on Wednesday activated Dallas Goedert's 21-day practice window and also put C.J. Uzomah on Injured Reserve. Goedert could potentially return this weekend but even if he doesn't, he will be ready for the playoffs.

The good news on the injury report is that Nakobe Dean on Wednesday was listed as a full participant after missing the Cowboys game with an abdominal injury.

Both DeVonta Smith (wrist) and A.J. Brown (knee) were also given “rest” designations and were listed as DNP. They are unlikely to play against the Giants either way.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube