Eagles injury update: Mailata a full participant to start short week

A few hours after the Eagles activated Jordan Mailata’s 21-day practice window, the team released its first injury report of the short week.

And they listed Mailata (hamstring) as a full participant.

The Eagles did not practice on Monday, the day after their 34-6 win over the Cowboys. But because they play on Thursday Night Football, they were required by the NFL to release an estimated injury report. So, basically, had the Eagles practiced on Monday, Mailata would have been a full participant.

That’s a strong indication that Mailata could make his return after missing the last four games on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury.

“We’ll see,” Sirianni said about Mailata before the report was released. “We’ll see how this week goes of putting him in positions to see if he can do some things. Obviously, we’ll have to be creative there knowing that we’ll be doing walkthroughs. There’s some different things we’ll do later in the week that will be a little bit more than walkthrough to help with that as well to get their bodies going. We’ll have to be creative with that with Jordan.

“I think one thing, even though we’re doing walkthroughs, we’ll still have some individual periods and times to get the guys going. Again, just so their bodies are moving. So those will be opportunities for him to do that. But, like I said, we’ll see where he is by the end of the week. We don’t have to make a decision now. We have time. Excited that he has the possibility to be back. But, again, Fred (Johnson) has done a nice job and we’ll play it by ear. If Jordan’s not ready, he won’t go. If he’s ready, he’ll go. We’ll see where we are at the end of the week.”

By activating Mailata’s practice window on Monday, the Eagles have 21 days to activate him to their active roster. But it seems like it won’t take that long.

Here’s the full estimated injury report from Wednesday:

Did not participate: DeVonta Smith (hamstring), Dallas Goedert (ankle), Darius Slay (ankle), Nakobe Dean (groin)

Full: Jordan Mailata (hamstring), Bryce Huff (wrist)

Of the four players listed as DNP on this report, Smith’s injury is the one that pre-dates Sunday’s game. Smith also missed the beginning of last week with that hamstring injury but was able to manage it and play against the Cowboys. Of course, it’s worth monitoring that on a short week.

Goedert made his return on Sunday after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury. So this ankle injury is a new one he suffered in the game.

Slay also suffered his ankle injury on Sunday. It happened on the third play of the game when he broke up a pass but landed awkwardly on his foot. Slay was in and out of the game after that play. In the postgame locker room, Slay had his foot wrapped and said he would be fine but it’s a quick turnaround. Slay has dealt with knee, groin and now an ankle injury this season. If he can’t play against the Commanders, Isaiah Rodgers would get another start.

And Dean was pulled just before of most of the other defensive starters on Sunday. At the time, it seemed like perhaps the Eagles were just starting to get to their bench but it would explain why Oren Burks took the field earlier than some other backups. Dean spoke with reporters after the game and didn’t indicate he suffered an injury.

It’s also worth noting that Jalen Hurts did not appear on the report. Hurts was a limited participant last Wednesday with a “rest” designation. But on Friday, Sirianni spilled the beans that Hurts is dealign with a minor ankle injury. It didn’t seem to slow down the quarterback in Dallas.

