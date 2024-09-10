Eagles lose impressive practice squad offensive lineman to Rams

The Eagles risked losing an impressive young offensive lineman when they placed rookie center Dylan McMahon on the practice squad on Aug. 28, and on Monday they did lose him.

McMahon’s Tampa-based agent, Whitney Holtzman, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the Rams have signed McMahon from the Eagles’ practice squad to their 53-man roster.

Very excited my client C Dylan McMahon is headed to the Rams to sign with their active roster from the Eagles practice squad! Go Dylan!! — Whitney Holtzman (@WHoltzman) September 10, 2024

McMahon, a center out of North Carolina State, was the Eagles’ second 6th-round pick this year at No. 190, five picks after they selected Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson at No. 185.

McMahon becomes the only player the Eagles took in either the 2023 or 2024 draft who’s not currently on the roster, injured list or practice squad.

The Rams must keep McMahon on their 53-man roster for at least four games.

The Eagles don't have a true backup at center and McMahon had a strong training camp, which is why it was a little surprising the Eagles released him on cut-down day – Aug. 27 – and then signed him to the practice squad. They’re not generally in the habit of giving away talented young offensive linemen.

The Rams suffered a bunch of offensive line injuries in their overtime loss to the Lions Sunday in Detroit.

Left guard Steve Avila is expected to go on Injured Reserve with a knee injury, offensive tackle Joe Noteboom is likely to miss two or three weeks with a sprained ankle and right guard Kevin Dotson suffered a sprained ankle, although he was able to finish the game. Right tackle Rob Havenstein was inactive for the Lions with an ankle injury and left tackle Alaric Jackson must serve one more week of a two-game NFL suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

With McMahon no longer with the Eagles, they have four offensive linemen on the practice squad – Nick Gates, Jack Driscoll, Brett Toth and Laekin Vakalahi, who has an international exemption.

Gates and Toth can both play center. Starting left guard Landon Dickerson can also play center.