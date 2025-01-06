Eagles-Packers date and time set for wild card round

We already knew the No. 2-seeded Eagles were hosting the No. 7-seeded Packers in the wild card round.

Now we know when.

The Eagles will host the Packers on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 4:30 p.m. at the Linc. The game will be on FOX.

Here’s the full playoff schedule for next weekend:

Saturday, Jan. 11

AFC — (5) Chargers at (4) Texans, 4:30 p.m. on CBS

AFC — (6) Steelers at (3) Ravens, 8 p.m. on Prime Video

Sunday, Jan. 12

AFC — (7) Broncos at (2) Bills, 1 p.m. on CBS

NFC — (7) Packers at (2) Eagles, 4:30 p.m. on FOX

NFC — (6) Commanders at (3) Buccaneers, 8 p.m. on NBC

Monday, Jan. 13

NFC — (5) Vikings/Lions at (4) Rams, 8 p.m. on ESPN/ABC

The Eagles finished the regular season with a 20-13 win over the Giants on Sunday but were already locked into the No. 2 seed entering the weekend, so they rested their starters. The entered the final week of the season knowing they would face either the Packers or Commanders and ended up drawing the Packers.

The Eagles’ 2024 season began against the Packers in São Paulo, Brazil on Sept. 6. The Eagles won that game 34-29.

In this playoffs matchup against the Packers, the Eagles opened as 3.5-point favorites on Draft Kings.

