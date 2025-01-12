Live updates: Hurts vs. Love highlights Eagles-Packers wild card matchup

What to Know
- So they meet again: After kicking off the 2024 regular season in São Paulo, Brazil, the Eagles (No. 2 seed) host the Packers (No. 7 seed) at Lincoln Financial Field in the wild card round.
- After missing the last two games of the season, Jalen Hurts on Friday cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will play.
- The pass rushers vs. Jordan Love, Lane Johnson vs. Rashan Gary, Cooper DeJean vs. Jayden Reed and more — here are some key matchups to watch.
- A year ago, Nick Sirianni was waiting to see if he'd get fired. Now he's got the Eagles chasing another Super Bowl. How did he erase the memory of a historic collapse?
- NBC Sports Philadelphia has a full slate of coverage Sunday:
•Birds Huddle (3:00 p.m.)
•Eagles Pregame Live (3:30 p.m.)
•Eagles Postgame Live on NBCSP+ (Immediately after game goes final)
Follow along for live updates as the Eagles host the Packers in the wild card round at Lincoln Financial Field.