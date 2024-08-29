Eagles practice notes: Missing a few players at the Linc

The Eagles moved practice across the street to the Linc on Thursday afternoon and it might be their final time on that field until the home opener on Sept. 16.

Right now, the Birds are in purgatory between training camp and regular season practice. They’ll really begin their game week prep for the Packers on Sunday at the NovaCare Complex. They won’t have to release an official injury report until then.

Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson. pic.twitter.com/Ne53q1XEhB — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) August 29, 2024

The Eagles sometimes practice at Lincoln Financial Field to work on their operation. After individual drills on Thursday, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio began to make his way up to the booth to call plays from his gameday perch.

Still not practicing

The same four players who missed practice on Wednesday at the NovaCare Complex missed practice again on Thursday: Dallas Goedert (oblique), Johnny Wilson (concussion), Jalyx Hunt (oblique), Isaiah Rodgers. We don’t know Rodgers injury; it happened after the final injury report of training camp.

All four of those players were spectators in this practice and watched individual drills with their respective position groups.

Some roster moves

Before Thursday’s practice, the Eagles placed defensive back James Bradberry on IR with a lower leg injury. He’s expected to miss 6-8 weeks but could return this season.

In his place, the Eagles promoted LB Oren Burks to the 53-man roster. They also signed Brett Toth to the practice squad. Toth, who was here all summer, was on the field wearing his No. 64 jersey.

The Eagles already had Dylan McMahon and Nick Gates on the roster but Toth could be the best option for an early-season backup center. He was the second-team center for much of the summer. Gates has been working on snapping the ball but said on Thursday that he hasn’t had any time with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Working his way back

The Eagles on cutdown day placed second-year safety Sydney Brown on the Reserve/PUP list as he recovers from an ACL tear he suffered in Week 18 against the Giants. Brown, 24, will miss at least the first four games of the 2024 season but is eligible to return after the bye week.

On Thursday, he was sprinting on the field away from the other action and was then a spectator with the safeties.

Sydney Brown will miss at least the first four weeks on the PUP list as he recovers from an ACL tear but he’s looking good. pic.twitter.com/sZHl3US6OP — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) August 29, 2024

Safety Caden Sterns also worked with a trainer and did a bit of running. He’s on the practice squad after getting released on cut-down day with a failed physical designation. He was signed during training camp but still hasn’t practiced.

New number or nah?

On the Eagles’ online roster, rookie running back Will Shipley changed his number from 39 to 28 but he was still in his old threads at practice on Thursday. Maybe the equipment staff couldn’t get to it in time.

The No. 28 was worth the last couple years by cornerback/special teamer Josh Jobe. The Eagles released Jobe on Tuesday and he’s currently a free agent.

Earlier this week, first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell swapped out his No. 30 for 27, which he wore at Toledo.

