Eagles Q&A: Jalen Carter shares his love for fishing

Each week during the 2023 season, we’re going through the Eagles media guide to find an interesting nugget.

The Eagles’ PR interns do a great job filling out these little oddities in the media guide and they serve as a good way to meet the players behind the helmets.

This week, we chatted with star rookie Jalen Carter about his love of fishing.

Me: It says you really like fishing.

Carter: Oh yeah.

Me: Who got you into that?

Carter: Really on my dad’s side. They live in Stark, Florida. That’s where most of the family is. They in the country, they fishing most of the time when they have nothing to do. Catch and cook. That’s what I did when I was there when I was younger most of the time.

Me: OK, what’s your favorite thing to fish for?

Carter: We fish for bass, catfish. Those are the main two I know. I haven’t really had time to fish because football takes a lot of my time, especially in college. Two nattys and as soon as you’re done with the natty, you got school that Monday. I did have time to go fishing with the guys. There’s a couple of guys, they owned a little pond and they had some fish in there. We was catching bass.

Me: Down in Florida or Georgia?

Carter: Nah, it Georgia. It was a little bit past Athens. Me and a couple of the guys went fishing.

Me: What do you like about it so much?

Carter: I like when you just catch a fish and you gotta reel it in. I never caught a really heavy, heavy fish. But having a moment where you just feel the fish playing with the bait and the little nob going down and just catching fish feels good.

Me: It says in here (media guide) that you want to do some more deep sea fishing? Have you done some of that?

Carter: I went deep sea fishing one time with my cousin. I don’t know what we was catching. I was young at the time. We was wayyy out there. I don’t know what fish we was catching but it was pretty smooth. We would just drop the line, move a little bit and you caught one. That was smooth.

Me: That’s cool.

Carter: But what I really want to do is catch a Goliath grouper.

Me: Yeah, I see that. And I looked them up and they’re huge, man. They get up to like 800 pounds it said.

Carter: I don’t want to catch that one. I want to catch a 400-pound one. But I seen YouTube videos, I’m on YouTube a lot. I seen a couple linebackers who retired or are still in the league go out and go fishing and catch one. It looked like some hard work and I’m up for the challenge.

Me: Yeah, that’s probably a long fight.

Carter: Yeah, so I want to do that.

Me: That’s cool. Have you been fishing with any of your teammates here? I know some guys fish.

Carter: Nah. I don’t know. Can you fish around here.

Me: Yeah, we’re about … I mean, if you wanted to do deep sea, we’re about an hour from the shore.

Carter: Yeah, I haven’t hit nobody up not that for fishing.

Me: You should. How long do you think it would take to reel in a Goliath grouper?

Carter: I don’t know. It depends on how much it weighs. I might need some help. Sometimes it looks like they about to get thrown in. I feel like after I get my first go around, I feel like they be getting tired.

Me: It is fun, though, when you get a big fish on and then it can take a while to reel it in.

Carter: It’s a challenge. I’m so ready to do that. I gotta hit somebody up. You brought that back. I gotta hit somebody up about that.

Me: I got you. I appreciate that.

Carter: Yeah of course.

