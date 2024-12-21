Eagles Q&A: Johnny Wilson shares his favorite movie

Each week during the 2024 season, we’re going through the Eagles media guide to find an interesting nugget.

The Eagles’ PR interns do a great job filling out these little oddities in the media guide and they serve as a good way to meet the players behind the helmets.

This week we chatted with rookie receiver Johnny Wilson, who lists his favorite movie as Step Brothers.

Wilson: I love that movie.

Me: Is that still true? Still your favorite movie?

Wilson: Yeah, yeah, I love that movie.

Me: Do you have a favorite scene in it?

Wilson: I like the scene when he’s in the car, in the backseat with his mom and she’s like, ‘You don’t gotta call him dad.’ And he’s like, ‘Well, I won’t. Ever! Even if there’s a fire!’ And he says, ‘Robert better not get in my face because I’ll drop that mug.’ That’s my favorite part.

Me (laughing): That’s a good part. Were you a big comedy movie fan growing up?

Wilson: Yeah, I like comedy movies. I don’t like sad movies. I don’t like serious movies. If I’m watching something, I want to laugh.

Me: Yeah, yeah.

Wilson: Or like psychological thriller/sci-fi.

Me: Do you like other Will Ferrell movies?

Wilson: Usually, every Will Ferrell movie is pretty good. I think the Other Guys with him and … uh … I forget.

Me: Mark Wahlberg.

Wilson: Mark Wahlberg! That’s a pretty funny movie.

Me: That’s a good one. I always liked Talladega Nights.

Wilson: Talladega Nights, yeah.

Me: That’s a solid one. That’s him and John C. Reilly again. They work well together.

Wilson: Shake and bake. Will Ferrell is amazing.

Me: I’ve got to ask you because it’s near Christmastime. Are you a fan of Elf?

Wilson: I just watched Elf with my girlfriend yesterday. It’s actually a funny-a— movie.

Me: It’s actually legitimately funny.

Wilson: It’s actually funny. I haven’t seen it since I was probably a kid. Will Ferrell is hilarious.

Me: Everything he does is funny.

Wilson: Everything.

Me: Was there a movie that was a favorite growing up?

Wilson: There wasn’t really a favorite movie as a kid. I would just watch whatever. But when I watched Step Brothers for the first time, that was a movie I could watch over and over again. I also liked Austin Powers. I like those movies.

Me: Oh ok. I like movies that are really quotable and those movies hit that. You and your friends always say the lines back and forth?

Wilson: Exactly. That’s what it was.

Me: Thank you, man. I appreciate it.

