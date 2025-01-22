Trending
Eagles Road to Victory Bus Tour returns for NFC Championship Game!

The Eagles host the Washington Commanders 3 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

By Brooke Destra

The NFC road to the Super Bowl goes through Philadelphia and we're celebrating with the return of the Road to Victory Bus Tour!

NBC Sports Philadelphia is hitting the road Thursday and Friday with exclusive swag, special guests and giving you a chance to win tickets to Sunday's matchup between the Eagles and Commanders.

Thursday, Jan. 23:

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Comcast Center Pep Rally (1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA)

12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. — Love Park Pep Rally (Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19102)

Friday, Jan. 24:

6 a.m. to 9 a.m. — Today Show Pep Rally at Xfinity Live! (1100 Pattinson Ave, Philadelphia, PA)

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Roxborough Pocket Park (6170 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA)

