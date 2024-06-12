Why Eagles rookie corners relish getting thrown in the deep end

Eagles defensive Vic Fangio threw a lot at his players this spring as they try to learn the entirety of his defensive system.

That could be overwhelming for rookies.

But the Eagles’ top two picks — Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean — seemed to relish the opportunity to sink or swim.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“It’s good. I want the challenge,” Mitchell said during the mandatory minicamp last week. “I want him to challenge me and challenge Cooper just to see how much we can take on. I feel like it’s been good. I’ve been getting everything down pat, so I feel good about it.”

The Eagles hadn’t drafted a cornerback in the first round in a couple decades before selecting Mitchell out of Toledo with the No. 22 pick in April. And then in the second round, they traded up to land Cooper DeJean from Iowa with the No. 40 pick.

There’s a chance both players figure heavily into the future of the Eagles’ secondary but there’s also a chance both will play significant snaps as rookies.

So they saw the benefit of learning a ton in the spring. And neither looked overmatched at the five practices open to reporters in OTAs and minicamp.

Mitchell mostly played outside cornerback in OTAs and minicamp but did get some reps inside as a dime linebacker. DeJean really showed off his versatility, splitting his reps between outside cornerback, nickel cornerback and he got some snaps as a dime linebacker too.

“It’s been good,” DeJean said. “I’m just trying to take in and learn as much as possible right now, whether that’s inside or outside. I don’t have a problem with having a lot on my plate. I’m here to play football and learn football. The more positions I can learn, I feel like it helps me out on the field when I’m at one of those positions. Just knowing what those other positions are doing and where I can get my help.”

Eventually, the Eagles want to find a home for DeJean, whether that means one or two positions, defensive backs coach Christian Parker said. DeJean said Parker told him the same thing, but DeJean also enjoys learning multiple spots because it better helps him understand the defense as a whole.

“I don’t have a problem with having a lot on my plate,” DeJean said. “I’m here to play football and learn football. The more positions I can learn, I feel like it helps me out on the field when I’m at one of those positions. Just knowing what those other positions are doing and where I can get my help.”

DeJean even wants to know the linebacker and safety spots in this defense, even though he’s not playing there.

“Yeah it definitely helps,” DeJean said. “Understanding how the whole defense works allows you to learn more and to play faster when you understand those things.”

Before this year, the only defensive back general manager Howie Roseman had drafted in the top 40 was Nate Allen at No. 37 way back in 2010. Roseman ended up using two top 40 picks on defensive backs this season.

Mitchell and DeJean got to know each other a bit in the pre-draft process, having been considered two of the better cornerbacks in this class. And now having each other as teammates has helped their transition to the NFL.

“When he got drafted, I was happy because we’re coming into this thing together, we’re learning from each other,” Mitchell said. “I’m asking him questions, he’s asking me questions about stuff. And then we’ve got older guys to help us too so I just feel like it’s real good that we’re both in this position together.”

Both Mitchell and DeJean should figure into exciting position battles this summer at training camp. Mitchell is competing to be the starting outside corner opposite Darius Slay. And DeJean is presumably fighting to be the starting nickel cornerback.

Both Mitchell and DeJean face stiff competition. Mitchell will have to beat Kelee Ringo and Isaiah Rodgers for the job and DeJean will have to beat Avonte Maddox and Tyler Hall if he wants to be a starter.

The two rookies have been leaning on their veteran teammates since joining the team and have been asking a ton of questions.

Aside from that, they haven’t been talking much.

“I feel like that’s just how I’ve always been. Pretty quiet and reserved guy,” DeJean said. “I feel like Q’s even more quiet than I am. I feel like we’re both just trying to learn as much as possible from the guys that have been here and played in this league for longer than we’ve been here. Just trying to learn as much as possible, take it all in and really have fun with it, connect with the guys, our new teammates.

“It’s our first few weeks here, so connect with them and get to know them more off the field too. Really just trying to learn each and every day we’re here.”

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube