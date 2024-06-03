Eagles sign former second-round guard with starting experience

The Eagles on Monday signed guard Max Scharping to bolster their depth on the offensive line.

Scharping, 27, was a second-round pick out of Northern Illinois back in 2019 and has played in 79 career NFL games with 33 starts.

The Texans selected Scharping with the No. 55 pick in 2019 and he started 14 games as a rookie. All 33 of his regular season NFL starts came in his three years with the Texans.

Over the past two seasons, Scharping played in 31 games with the Bengals but didn’t start a game and played just 43 total offensive snaps in the regular season. Because of injuries, Scharping did start all three games in the Bengals’ 2022 playoff run at right guard before they lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

During his career, Scharping has played at both guard positions and has even seen a little bit of time at center, according to ProFootballFocus. The Eagles list him as a guard. This appears to be a move to bolster the Eagles’ offensive line depth as they kick off their three-day mandatory minicamp this week.

During OTAs, the Eagles had second-year player Tyler Steen lining up as their first-team right guard. It certainly seems like that job is his to lose this summer. Steen was a third-round pick last year but ended up behind Sua Opeta in the pecking order when Cam Jurgens missed time.

Jurgens, by the way, is now the Eagles’ starting center in 2024, taking over for Jason Kelce. Kelce announced his retirement this offseason.

If Steen is able to secure the right guard spot, the Eagles’ offensive line in 2024 will look like this (from left to right): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson.

Scharping will be competing for a roster spot this summer. The Eagles also have veteran Matt Hennessy as a veteran backup at the guard and center positions. Hennessy, who signed as a free agent, was the second-team right guard in OTA practices open to reporters.

The Eagles lost their two top backup offensive linemen — Opeta and Jack Driscoll — in free agency this spring. They have added veterans Hennessy, Mekhi Becton and now Scharping to help bolster their depth. They also drafted two Day 3 offensive linemen in Trevor Keegan and Dylan McMahon.

