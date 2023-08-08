Eagles sign rookie wide receiver, activate Devon Allen, release two linemen

The Eagles on Tuesday morning signed undrafted rookie wide receiver Johnny King, a 6-foot-5, 210-pounder who caught 142 passes for 1,836 yards and 14 touchdowns as a collegian.

King, 23, spent 2019 at Northeast Oklahoma A&M, a junior college in Miami, Okla., then played at Football Championship Subdivision member Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau, Mo., the last three years.

He caught 31 passes for 392 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore, 24 for 449 and five TDs as a junior and 64 for 729 with five TDs last year.

King had been with Shane Steichen and the Colts until he was released on Wednesday to make room for one-time Packers 3rd-round pick Amari Rodgers.

The Eagles on Tuesday morning also activated wide receiver and two-time Olympic hurdler Devon Allen from the Non-Football Injury list.

Allen has been nursing a calf injury since getting hurt during hurdles training on June 26, two days after he ran World No. 4 13.04 in the 110-meter hurdles at the New York Grand Prix. Because of the injury, he was forced to withdraw from the U.S. Championships, losing his chance to race later this month at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Allen, who spent all last year on the practice squad, missed the first seven practices of training camp and was seen working on a side field with trainers. The Eagles listed him as limited on Tuesday.

With King and Allen both with the team, there are now 12 wide receivers on the 90-man roster.

In addition to King and Allen, they have DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus, Britain Covey, Greg Ward, Tyrie Cleveland, Joseph Ngata, Jadon Haselwood and Deon Cain, who hasn’t practiced since July 30 because of an ankle injury.

To make room for King and Allen, the Eagles released offensive tackles Chim Okorafor and Trevor Reid.

Okorafor is an undrafted rookie out of NAIA Benedictine in Atchison, Kans., and Reid is an undrafted rookie out of Louisville. The Eagles have added three offensive linemen since camp began - Dennis Kelly the first week of camp and Josh Sills and Josh Andrews in the past few days.

The 90-man roster now includes four quarterbacks, six running backs, 12 wide receivers, six tight ends, 17 offensive linemen, seven off-ball linebackers, nine edge rushers/defensive ends, eight interior linemen, 17 defensive backs and four specialists.

On Tuesday, Nakobe Dean (ankle), Cain (ankle) and edge Patrick Johnson (ankle) sat out practice. James Bradberry returned after missing two practices (groin). He and Dean both got hurt on Thursday.

Rookie defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, who left practice at the Linc Sunday after getting poked in the eye, returned Tuesday and was a full participant.