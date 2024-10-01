Eagles snap counts: Avonte Maddox plays a ton in loss to Bucs

The Eagles’ defense thrived in Week 3, going against a Saints offense that doesn’t major in 11 personnel.

That was not the case in Week 4.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers basically live in 11 personnel (three wideouts) so the Eagles had to match with their nickel defense. That meant an awful lot of Avonte Maddox in this game.

Maddox, 28, played 69 out of 77 defensive snaps (90%) in Sunday’s 33-16 loss to the Buccaneers. (Some of his snaps late in the game came at safety after a couple injuries.) Maddox has played more snaps in a game just five times in his career.

In this game, Maddox was targeted 8 times in coverage and gave up 5 receptions for 59 yards. He also had a key missed tackle on Chris Godwin on a swing pass after Godwin went in motion across the formation.

The intrigue with the nickel cornerback position is that the backup at this spot is rookie Cooper DeJean. The 40th overall pick missed a lot of training camp but he has been catching up and is only playing nickel in practice. And with a Week 5 bye week, it’s fair to wonder if the time for a change has arrived.

Other defensive notes

• The heat was a real factor on Sunday with a real-feel temperature over 100 degrees. That was tough on the Eagles’ defense, which played 77 snaps. The only player on the field for all of them was rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.

• Nakobe Dean played 75 of 77 snaps on defense and had a rough afternoon. He missed a team-high five tackles, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Zack Baun played 71 snaps as the other linebacker.

• C.J. Gardner-Johnson played 72/77 snaps and needed the cold tub and IVs when he left the game late in the fourth quarter. Reed Blankenship made it just 36 snaps before he left with what the Eagles called an illness.

• On the DL, Jalen Carter led the way with 52 snaps, even after leaving for a bit with cramps. Jordan Davis and Moro Ojomo played 37 snaps, while Milton Williams played 30 and Thomas Booker played 24.

• At edge, Josh Sweat played 41 snaps, followed by Bryce Huff (33), Brandon Graham (32), Nolan Smith (31) and Jalyx Hunt (5). Huff had his first solo tackle of the season.

• Jalyx Hunt (5 snaps) and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (3) played the first defensive snaps of their careers.

Offensive notes

• Jalen Hurts and four of his five offensive linemen played all 57 snaps against the Bucs. Cam Jurgens missed seven snaps with cramps. When that happened, Landon Dickerson slid from left guard to center and was replaced by Tyler Steen.

• The Eagles were without A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in this game and then Johnny Wilson left early to be evaluated for a concussion. Here’s a look at the Eagles’ receivers in this game and their production:

Jahan Dotson (49 snaps): 4 targets, 2 catches, 11 yards

Parris Campbell (48 snaps): 4 targets, 4 catches, 17 yards, 1 TD

Johnny Wilson (32 snaps): 2 targets

John Ross (12 snaps): 2 targets, 1 catch, 6 yards

• Without their top receivers, the Eagles played more 12 and 13 personnel. Dallas Goedert played 36 snaps, followed by Grant Calcaterra (27) and Jack Stoll (22). Goedert had a productive day with 7 catches for 62 yards.

• Saquon Barkley had another big game. He played 32 snaps, while Kenny Gainwell played 25 and Will Shipley played 1. The Eagles showed 21 personnel early and never went back to it.

• Linebacker Ben VanSumeren played an offensive snap as a fullback. VanSumeren played fullback at Michigan early in his college career before transferring to Michigan State. He’s been a special teamer with the Eagles but is a tremendous athlete. Perhaps we see him mix in here and there on offense.

