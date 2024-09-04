Eagles vs. Packers betting guide: Odds, props and picks

Week 1 of every NFL season answers a lot of questions. It creates just as many, which makes betting on season openers among the bigger challenges out there. The Eagles and Packers experienced a good bit of turnover this offseason; the Birds swapped in two new coordinators, while the Packers added a new DC and signed RB Josh Jacobs after releasing Aaron Jones. Throw in a game played 4,000 miles from the nearest NFL city, and you got yourself a who-the-heck-knows cocktail.

That’s a long way to go for a disclaimer, but let’s see if we can try to nail down some solid bets and open the season on a positive.

All odds provided by Fanatics SportsBook

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Packers vs Eagles – Friday, 8pm – Sao Paulo, Brazil

Point spread/Money Line: Packers +2.5/+120 Eagles -2.5/-145

Total points (O/U): 48.5

Analysis: While both teams have designs on deep playoff runs this season, neither defense really stands out. The Eagles finished 26th in overall defense, Green Bay 17th. Both teams forced just 18 turnovers last season. With the firepower of these offense, I expect Friday night to be full of explosive plays, with a lot of points scored.

Picks: Over 48.5

Passing Props (O/U)

Jordan Love: 255.5 passing yards, 1.5 passing TD (-180/+140)

Jalen Hurts: 240.5 passing yards, 1.5 passing TD (-105/-125)

Analysis: Love threw for more than 255 in seven of his last nine regular season games last season. The Eagles secondary is improved from last season, but how much? Hurts is blessed with possibly the best set of offensive targets in football, but he went over 240 just twice in his last eight full games. This is a stay-away for me, especially looking at Green Bay’s solid pass defense (9th in NFL last season).

Picks: Love OVER 255.5 yards

Rushing Props (O/U)

Saquon Barkley – 65.5 yards

Josh Jacobs – 65.5 yards

Jalen Hurts – 35.5 yards

Jordan Love – 10.5 yards

Analysis: The Packers ranked 28th in the league in run D last season. To me, I feel like the Eagles will lean on Barkley to chip away at Green Bay’s soft middle. Jacobs was given at least 17 carries in eight of his 13 games last season; if he’s given that workload, it’s hard to see him not get his. Hurts was hesitant to run the second half of last year while fighting through a bone bruise. I will give him a game or two to see how much they send him.

Picks: Barkley OVER 65.5; Jacobs OVER 60.5

Receiving Props (O/U)

AJ Brown – 70.5 yards

DeVonta Smith – 60.5 yards

Jayden Reed – 40.5 yards

Dallas Goedert – 40.5 yards

Christian Watson – 35.5 yards

Romeo Doubs – 35.5 yards

Luke Musgrave – 25.5 yards

Saquon Barkley – 15.5 yards

Josh Jacobs – 15.5 yards

Analysis: AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith will command 20-plus targets between them, which should be enough to get them to their yardage numbers. Doubs hit at least 30 yards in 7-of-8 to close the season; he’s a safe bet to get his. Musgrave is a favorite safety valve for Love, he hit for 25 or more in 8-of-10 games.

Picks: Brown OVER 70.5; Smith OVER 60.5; Watson OVER 35.5; Musgrave OVER 25.5; Doubs OVER 35.5

Anytime touchdowns

Barkley – -135

Jacobs – -105

Hurts – +100

Brown – +115

Smith – +150

Reed – +190

Watson – +210

Goedert – +225

Doubs – +230

Kenny Gainwell – +425

Jahan Dotson – +475

Analysis: Odds on Hurts to score are even, but that’s longer than they’ve been in a long time. You have to figure if they have the ball on the 2-yd line and in, the Tush Push will be in full effect. I like Reed and Doubs as well; each ranked in the top 10 in the league last season in red zone targets, and they get some love in the run game as well inside the 10.

Picks: Hurts, Doubs, Smith