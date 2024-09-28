A.J. Brown ruled out for Bucs but Lane Johnson still has a chance to play

The Eagles on Saturday afternoon ruled A.J. Brown out for their game Sunday in Tampa against the Buccaneers.

This will be the third game Brown has missed after suffering a hamstring injury at practice before the Falcons game. Brown only missed six games in his first five NFL seasons, all while he was with the Titans.

The good news is that the Eagles didn’t downgrade Lane Johnson, who traveled with the team to Tampa on Saturday afternoon. Johnson suffered a concussion in the second quarter of the win in New Orleans on Sunday.

Brown, a three-time Pro Bowler, has 199 catches, 3,071 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns in just 35 games as an Eagle. He caught five passes for 119 yards in the opener vs. the Packers in São Paulo and hasn’t played since.

Brown wasn’t at practice on Wednesday or Thursday but appeared Friday and was listed as limited. The Eagles are 20-5 when Brown has at least 60 yards and 6-4 when he doesn’t.

With Brown, DeVonta Smith (concussion) and Britain Covey (Injured Reserve with shoulder injury) all out for Sunday, the Eagles’ available receivers are Jahan Dotson, Parris Campbell, Johnny Wilson and John Ross.

Dotson, Campbell, Wilson and Ross, all new to the Eagles this year, have a combined six catches for 36 yards this year. Ross was just added to the practice squad on Tuesday after spending the summer with the Eagles. He and Campbell were both game-day call-ups for Sunday.

The Eagles have a bye week next weekend, so by the time they play again – Oct. 13 at home against the Browns – Brown will be a month out from the injury.

As for Johnson, a five-time Pro Bowler, he was out at practice and in uniform Thursday but didn’t participate. He went through phantom reps alongside the other offensive lineman. But he was listed as limited on Friday.

Since 2013, the Eagles are 91-55-1 when Johnson plays and 14-21 when he doesn’t.

Fred Johnson took over at right tackle after Lane Johnson left the game Sunday and played well in his most extensive playing time since he was with the Bengals in 2021.

If Johnson doesn’t start, Johnson would get his first start since Week 15 of the 2021 season, when he started in a Bengals win over the Broncos in Denver. He’s made five career starts.

The Eagles also listed benched linebacker Devin White as out for Sunday for personal reasons. White was a starter throughout the preseason before losing his job to Nakobe Dean. He hasn't played this year.

