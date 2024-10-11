Eagles will be at full strength to face Browns in Week 6

The Eagles will be at full strength when they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon at the Linc.

A.J. Brown (hamstring), DeVonta Smith (concussion) and Lane Johnson (concussion) were full participants all week and do not have game statuses. All three are expected to make their return in Week 6.

In fact, every player on the 53-man roster is available this week. No player was given a game status and every player was a full participant in practice on Friday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Brown missed the last three games with a hamstring injury he suffered in practice the week after the Week 1 win in São Paulo. In that game, he had 5 catches for 119 yards and a touchdown. Without Brown, the offense has been noticeably different. The three-time Pro Bowler is clearly one of the best receivers in the NFL.

Both Johnson and Smith suffered concussions in the Eagles’ Week 3 win over the Saints in New Orleans. Johnson nearly played in Week 4 but wasn’t quite ready. Both were able to practice all week but Johnson cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol earlier.

Having Brown, Smith and Johnson back is obviously a huge boost for an Eagles offense that needs to turn things around after a poor performance without those key players in Tampa in Week 4. This will be the first time the Eagles’ offense has been at full strength since Week 1 in Brazil when they put up 34 points.

“It’s always good to have your guys out there,” Jalen Hurts said this week. “I jokingly said, ‘It’s nice to see some familiar faces in there.’ But we trust everybody that’s out there. That’s always the mentality when you’re out there but you know those guys bring a different level of impact with their presence on the field and with what they’re able to do.”

Linebacker Nakobe Dean popped up on the injury report on Wednesday with an ankle injury. He was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant on Friday.

The other players on the Eagles injury report: Johnny Wilson (concussion), Reed Blankenship (illness), Sydney Brown (knee) and Ainias Smith (ankle) all made it through the week as full participants.

Both Sydney Brown and Ainias Smith had their 21-day practice windows opened earlier this week. Brown has been on PUP all season and Smith on IR. There’s a chance that Brown could play this weekend but he would need to be activated to the 53-man roster first.

After releasing Devin White on Tuesday, the Eagles have one spot open on their 53-man roster.

The Browns are much more banged up entering this game:

Out: RB Nick Chubb, S Grant Delpit, S Ronnie Hickman, RB Nyheim Hines, T James Hudson III, C Ethan Pocic

Questionable: CB Denzel Ward, LB Jordan Hicks, LB Mohamoud Diabate, DT Maurice Hurst II

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube