A long list of NFL fines from Eagles-Steelers game

It was a physical and chippy game between the Eagles and Steelers last week that resulted in seven total fines.

Here’s the full list of fines handed out by the NFL from the Eagles’ 27-13 win:

• Eagles S Sydney Brown was fined $6,981 for unnecessary roughness against the Steelers on the play that knocked him out. Brown suffered a concussion on the opening kickoff and has now been fined for the play. The NFL contends that Brown led with his helmet.

• Eagles LB Zack Baun was fined $8,888 for unnecessary roughness (hip-drop tackle) in the first quarter.

• Eagles DT Jalen Carter was fined $11,817 for unnecessary roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing) in the fourth quarter. This is the play on the punt before the 10:29 drive to end the game.

• Eagles CB Quinyon Mitchell was fined $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct in the first quarter. He came to the defense of his teammate Darius Slay.

• Slay was also fined $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct for his scuffle with Pittsburgh TE Darnell Washington.

• Pittsburgh’s Washington was fined $6,760 for unnecessary roughness on the play where he blocked Slay all the way to the wall.

• Steelers WR Calvin Austin was fined $6,173 for unnecessary roughness in the first quarter during that scuffle as well.

If you were wondering, Pittsburgh cornerback James Pierre Jr. was not fined for a hip-drop tackle against A.J. Brown in the fourth quarter of the game. Brown seemed to hurt his ankle on that play but that injury was not listed on the Eagles’ injury report this week.

The amounts for these fines is spelled out in the CBA between the NFL and NFLPA. All players are given the chance to appeal their fines.

