Eagles former coordinators claim a couple of recent cuts

Two former Eagles who were waived on Tuesday have been claimed by other clubs.

And it’s not a surprise where they’re going.

Safety K’Von Wallace was claimed by Jonathan Gannon’s Arizona Cardinals and offensive guard Josh Sills was claimed by Shane Steichen’s Indianapolis Colts.

Of course, Gannon was the Eagles’ defensive coordinator and Steichen was their offensive coordinator the last two seasons. Both moved on to take head coaching jobs this offseason but have familiarity with these players.

While it’s unclear if the Eagles put in any claims, they were not awarded anyone on waivers.

Wallace, 26, was a fourth-round pick out of Clemson back in 2020. In his three seasons with the Eagles, Wallace played in 45 games with 7 starts. He was also a major special teams contributor.

This summer, Wallace earned some first-team reps and performed quite well but was ultimately the odd man out. The Eagles kept their other four safeties: Reed Blankenship, Justin Evans, Terrell Edmunds and Sydney Brown.

Sills, 25, was an undrafted rookie last year out of Oklahoma State. He played in just one game as a rookie but was on the roster until before the Super Bowl, when he was indicted on charges of rape and kidnapping in Ohio and placed on the commissioner exempt list.

Sills this summer was acquitted on those charges and rejoined the Eagles during training camp. He returned as the second-team left guard but struggled some and lost that position to Sua Opeta, who made the 53-man roster as the ninth offensive lineman.

