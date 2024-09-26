Hot start has Eagles legend Brandon Graham re-thinking retirement

A funny thing happened along the way to retirement.

Brandon Graham started playing lights out.

B.G., at 36 the Eagles’ oldest defensive player in 17 years, has been the Eagles’ most productive edge rusher so far this year. By far.

Graham said all summer this would be his final season, but he said Wednesday at his locker that he could envision a scenario where he puts off his planned retirement and plays a 16th season for the Eagles.

“Honestly, I'm going to stay ready just for one more year,” he said. “Just in case if a situation popped up where it's like, ‘OK, they need me.’ But right now I'm just trying to get through this year and enjoy it as much as I can. And hopefully make a bunch of plays to help the team and help (my teammates) get to their next level.

“Either way, I'm going to be a part of whatever they're doing next year. As a player, who knows? But I might stay ready another year depending on how everything goes this year.

“I just want to be able to help in whatever role because I know where they're going right now and I want to be a part of that.”

B.G., at 36 years, 176 days, is the oldest player drafted by the Eagles to play for the Eagles since Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik, who was 36 years, 226 days, when he played his final game in 1961.

He's the Eagles' oldest defensive player since backup interior lineman Kimo von Oelhoffen, who was 36 years, 334 days, when he played his eighth and final game for the Eagles on the final day of the 2007 season.

There are only four defensive players in the NFL who are at least 36 – B.G., former Eagle Linval Joseph, Calais Campbell and Jerry Hughes - and B.G.’s 32 snaps per game are most of that group.

Graham is playing 52 percent of the Eagles’ defensive snaps, his highest percentage since 2020, his Pro Bowl season - when he was 32.

But he's not just playing. He's playing like vintage B.G.

Of 87 edge rushers who’ve played at least 75 snaps this year, he's ranked 14th by Pro Football Focus with an 80.0 grade.

When your 36-year-old role player in his 15th season is rated far higher than former Pro Bowler Josh Sweat (67.0), 1st-round pick Nolan Smith (60.0) and $51 million free agent Bryce Huff (53.2) that’s not ideal.

But that's why it might make sense for Graham to come back for a 16th season.

Turns out the Eagles’ oldest player has been one of their best players.

“Personally, I didn't have expectations one way or the other (of Graham),” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “But as training camp wore on, I started telling him, ‘You're not on a (retirement) tour, and you're going to play.’

“And he's playing good. I don't see him being tired. Just that he's playing at that age is rare. So I don't know why we can't expect more rare.”

Graham played well last year but averaged only 23 snaps per game. That’s up 31 percent to 32 snaps this year.

You don’t get a lot of guys who start playing more in Year 15.

“Last year, what did I have, like three sacks?” Graham said at his locker Wednesday. “I played, but I didn't play as much as I'm playing now. But you just start to see the writing on the wall sometimes, and I thought it was (over) until Vic came and now I'm kind of back in the mix for real.

“I see a lot of guys that get older that can still play, but (teams) want to get those young guys in. I understand that, too. Because it's political. We've got to call it what it is. But I still have people go against the politics. Like Vic. (He told me), ‘I see what you do every day.‘ I respect him as much as (he) respects me. I had to earn it. And I showed him every day.”

B.G.'s 73 career sacks are 4th-most in Eagles history, behind only Hall of Famer Reggie White (124), Trent Cole (85 ½) and Clyde Simmons (76.0).

Graham doesn’t have any sacks this year, but he’s generated by far the most pressure of any of the edge rushers, and he’s been a beast against the run as well.

He said it would be hypocritical of him to serve as one of the team captains and not give maximum effort all the time.

“I wear that C and I don't take it lightly,” he said. “I try to make sure if something we need to address we talk about it but I need to be able to back up whatever I'm talking.”

Graham credited the weight he lost during the offseason for his high level of play and his ability to play more snaps than he has in four years.

“I'm in the (2)70s now,” he said. “I was in the (2)80s most of my career. Sometimes get to ‘90s towards the end of the season. I didn't do myself as good a service as I'm doing now, but I don't have any regrets because I’m always learning and always growing.

“But just feeling good, man. I'm in no rush to get out of here.”