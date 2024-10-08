A look at how 50 former Eagles around the league are playing this year

As the Eagles get ready to return to work, we thought it would be fun to catch up with a bunch of Eagles alumni and see how they’re doing.

We put together a list of 50 (or so) former Eagles, now with other teams, ranging from former 1st-round picks to training camp phenoms to Super Bowl champs to forgotten practice squadders.

Some of these guys will always be revered in Philadelphia. Some of these guys you won’t remember. Some of these guys you won’t want to remember.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Let’s take a look!

Nelson Agholor [Ravens]: Nelly, now in his 10th season, only has five catches for 85 yards in his second year with the Ravens. Agholor, who had a brilliant Super Bowl fourth quarter for the Eagles in 2017, needs 288 yards for 5,000 in his career.

Genard Avery [Colts]: Avery, who spent 2019 through 2021 with the Eagles, played for the Colts Sunday, his first game since 2022.

Kayode Awosika [Lions]: Awosika, who spent 2021 training camp with the Eagles, is in his third year with the Lions and made his sixth career start last weekend in the Lions’ 42-29 win over the Seahawks.

Joe Bachie [Bengals]: Bachie spent some time late in 2020 on the Eagles’ practice squad. He’s now in his fourth year with the Bengals, where he’s been almost exclusively a special teamer.

Derek Barnett [Texans]: Barnett has two sacks this year and has more sacks since the Eagles released him and the Texans signed him last November [5 ½] than all Eagles edge rushers combined [5.0].

Shaun Bradley [Texans]: The RancocasValley graduate missed all of last year – a contract year – after tearing his Achilles in a preseason game. The Texans signed the special teams ace to their practice squad last week.

Kevin Byard [Bears]: After starting 10 games with the Eagles last year the veteran safety signed this year with Chicago and on Sunday picked up his 29th career interception off Andy Dalton in a win over the Panthers.

Ronald Darby [Jaguars]: Now in his 10th season, Darby is back with Doug Pederson, his coach here during the 2017 Super Bowl season. Darby has started 47 consecutive games since his last interception – off Ryan Fitzpatrick in a 2019 Eagles loss in Miami.

Cameron Dicker [Chargers]: Since making a game-winning field goal in his NFL debut in Arizona in 2022, Dicker has become the most accurate kicker in NFL history at 93.7 percent (59-for-63). He’s 50-for-50 in his career inside 50 yards.

Rasul Douglas [Bills]: Now in his eighth NFL season and third with the Bills, one-time Eagles 3rd-round pick has 19 career interceptions, although he doesn’t have any yet this year.

Terrell Edmunds [Steelers]: After spending the first half of last year with the Eagles, Edmunds was traded to the Jaguars and the signed by the Steelers off Jacksonville’s practice squad, and he played 26 snaps Sunday night against Dallas – 11 on defense, 15 on special teams.

T.J. Edwards [Bears]: Starting linebacker on 2022 Super Bowl team is now in his second year in Chicago. Doesn’t have any sacks or INTs this year but leads the Bears with 40 tackles.

Christian Ellis [Patriots]: Has been in New England since Patriots claimed him when Eagles tried to get him to the practice squad last year. Has played almost exclusively on special teams but played 26 defensive snaps Sunday vs. Dolphins, his most as a Patriot.

Marcus Epps [Raiders]: Starting safety on 2022 Super Bowl team now in his second year with Raiders suffered a season-ending torn ACL two weeks ago.

Zach Ertz [Commanders]: In his first year in Washington, Ertz has 17 catches, 9th-most among all tight ends. His 726 career receptions are 7th-most in NFL history by a tight end, 16 behind Greg Olsen for sixth.

Joe Flacco [Colts]: With Anthony Richardson out Sunday, the 39-year-old Audubon graduate made his first start of the year and had one of the best games of his career, throwing for 359 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Kamu Grugier-Hill [Vikings]: Member of Eagles’ 2017 championship team has two interceptions this year for the 5-0 Vikings after picking off three passes in his first 115 career games.

Jordan Hicks [Browns]: Another linebacker from that 2017 team, Hicks is now in his 10thNFL season and first with the Browns. The Eagles will see Hicks when the Browns come to the Linc Sunday.

Mack Hollins [Bills]: Eagles’ 4th-round pick in 2017 only caught 26 passes in two seasons with the Eagles and is now with his fifth team in eight years. Has six catches for 73 yards and a touchdown. Has 135 catches for 1,737 yards and 11 TDs in his career.

Nate Herbig [Steelers]: Herbig,projected as the Steelers’ starting center, suffered a season-ending torn rotator cuff in the Steelers’ final training camp practice in August. Herbig made the Eagles in 2021 as an undrafted rookie and played 33 games with 17 starts in three seasons in Philly.

Tarron Jackson [Panthers]: Eagles’ 6th-round pick in 2021 has played 19 defensive snaps the last two games with Carolina, his first playing time since 2022.

Patrick Johnson [Giants]: After spending the last four years with the Eagles and playing in the opener in São Paulo, Johnson was claimed by the Giants in September and has emerged as a core special teamer with 67 special teams snaps over the last weeks.

Linval Joseph [Cowboys]: Joseph, now 35, had a sack, tackle for loss, forced fumble and quarterback hit in the Cowboys’ win over the Steelers Sunday night. Member of 2022 Super Bowl team is averaging 19 defensive snaps per game.

Marcus Mariota [Commanders]: Last year’s Eagles backup QB was just activated off Injured Reserve (pec) after missing the first month of the season with a chest injury. Second pick in the 2015 draft is now with his fourth team in four years.

T.Y. McGill [49ers]: Former Seahawk, Colt, Brown, Chief, Charger, Eagle, Charger (again), Commander, Charger (again), Saint, Eagle (again), Commander (again) and Viking is now on the 49ers’ practice squad.

Rodney McLeod [Browns]: Now in his 13th season, long-time Eagles safety and Super Bowl winner is now a backup for Jim Schwartz in Cleveland, although he’s averaging 32 snaps per game.

Gardner Minshew [Raiders]: Was benched for Aidan O’Connell in fifth start in first season with Raiders after throwing two interceptions in loss to Broncos Sunday.

Nicholas Morrow [Bills]: Starting linebacker most of last year for the Eagles now playing almost exclusively special teams for Buffalo with just 36 defensive snaps through five games.

Raheem Mostert [Dolphins]: Eagles training camp superstar in 2015 made season debut Sunday. Led NFL with 18 touchdowns last year. His 5.2 career rushing average is tied for 5th-highest in NFL history by a running back (minimum 500 carries).

Nick Mullens [Vikings]: Mullens, who spent 2021 training camp with the Eagles,replaced injured Sam Darnold for one play in the first quarter of the Vikings’ game against the Jets Sunday and completed a 24-yard pass to Aaron Jones. That’s his only pass attempt this year.

Julian Okwara [Cards]: After getting released by the Eagles following training camp, Okwara signed to the Cards’ practice squad and quickly was promoted to their 53-man roster and has earned significant playing time for Jonathan Gannon – 22 defensive snaps per game.

Sua Opeta [Buccaneers]: Spent four years with the Eagles with 11 starts before signing as a free agent with the Bucs this past spring. Out for the year with a torn ACL suffered the first week of training camp.

Zach Pascal [Cards]: Another member of the 2022 Eagles who’s now with Jonathan Gannon in Arizona, Pascal doesn’t have a catch this year but is averaging 17 ½ special teams snaps per game.

Jordan Poyer [Dolphins]: He only played three games for the Eagles back in 2013 before becoming a Pro Bowl safety, but his 24 career interceptions – two with the Browns, 22 with the Bills - are most INTs by a player the Eagles have drafted in the last 20 years. Poyer was out Sunday for the win over the Patriots but started Miami’s first four games.

Matt Pryor [Bears]: Eagles’ 6th-round pick in 2018 is now with his fourth team in five years. Has started the last three weeks at right guard but was ejected from the win over the Panthers late in the fourth quarter Sunday for his role in a brawl.

Jalen Reagor [Chargers]: One-time Eagles 1st-round pick is now on the Chargers’ practice squad after stints with the Vikings and Patriots. Reagor’s career mark of 16.7 yards per game is 9th-worst among all 1st-round WRs who’ve played at least 50 games.

Jeremy Reaves [Commanders]: Spent 2018 training camp with the Eagles before developing into an all-pro and Pro Bowl special teamer in Washington.

Haason Reddick [Jets]: Two-time Eagles Pro Bowl edge rusher at last count has lost about $9.8 million in salary and fines for his prolonged holdout since being traded to the Jets.

Brady Russell [Seahawks]: Undrafted tight end was in camp with the Eagles last summer and began the year on their practice squad before the Seahawks signed him. Has played sparingly on offense but is one of Seattle’s top special teamers.

Miles Sanders [Panthers]: Nightmare continues for Sanders, who has just 91 rushing yards and 123 scrimmage yards this year. Sanders averaged 82 scrimmage yards per game in four years with the Eagles, and he’s averaged 35 per game with the Panthers. His 3.4 rushing average in his two seasons in Carolina is the worst of 41 running backs with at least 150 carries.

Trey Sermon [Colts]: Started Sunday in place of injured Jonathan Taylor and had 63 scrimmage yards – 38 rushing, 25 receiving. Sermon, a one-time 49ers 3rd-round pick, spent 2022 with the Eagles.

Alex Singleton [Broncos]: Singleton, now in his third year with the Broncos after three seasons with the Eagles, picked up his third career interception in the Broncos’ opener in Seattle before landing on IR with a season-ending torn ACL.

Kentavius Street [Falcons]: Eagles traded Street to the Falcons last October. He’s averaging about 21 defensive reps per game this year for Atlanta.

Isaac Seumalo [Steelers]: After suffering a pec injury at practice back in August, Seumalo made his 2024 debut in the Sunday night loss to the Cowboys, starting at right guard.

D’Andre Swift [Bears]: After a slow start, Swift has put together back-to-back big games, with 165 scrimmage yards last week against the Rams and 120 Sunday in the win over the Panthers. The 285 yards are his 2nd-most scrimmage yards in a two-game span in his five seasons.

Casey Toohill [Bills]: Eagles’ 7th-round pick in 2020 is now a backup edge with the Bills. He recorded his eighth career sack earlier this year against the Jaguars and Doug Pederson, his head coach as a rookie.

Quez Watkins [Steelers]: Watkins, the Eagles’ 6th-round pick in 2020, has been on the Steelers’ practice squad all year. He had 98 catches for 1,249 yards and six TDs in 49 games with 25 starts in four years with the Eagles.

K’Von Wallace [Seahawks]: The Eagles’ 4th-round pick in 2020 (that’s three 2020 draft picks in a row) has been in the mix both on defense (12 per game ) and special teams (19 per game) in his first season in Seattle.

Carson Wentz [Chiefs]: Eagles’ 1st-round pick in 2016 is backing up Patrick Mahomes for Andy Reid but hasn’t gotten into a game yet. Has a 47-45 record in 92 starts with the Eagles, Colts and Commanders.

Kyzir White [Cards]: Starting linebacker during the Eagles' 2022 Super Bowl season in his only year in Philly locked up the Cards’ upset win in San Francisco Sunday with his sixth career interception.

Eric Wilson [Packers]: Wilson lasted just seven games before the Eagles released him midway through the 2021 season, but he’s found a home in Green Bay, where he’s been since 2022. Recorded his fifth career INT two weeks ago off Anthony Richardson.

Olamide Zaccheaus [Commanders]: After catching just 10 passes all last year with the Eagles he already has 11 this year with Washington.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube