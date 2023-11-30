How to watch Eagles vs. 49ers in Week 13 showdown

It’s a game the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and football fans across the country have had circled on their calendars for months.

The two Super Bowl contenders will meet at Lincoln Financial Field this week in a rematch of last season’s NFC Championship Game. Could it be the preview of another?

The Eagles own the NFL’s best record at 10-1 after earning the NFC crown and reaching Super Bowl LVII a season ago. Jalen Hurts and Co. are riding a five-game winning streak filled with thrilling victories over top teams, most recently coming from behind to beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime.

On the other side, the 49ers look like a team poised for another strong playoff run. Kyle Shanahan’s squad will return to Philadelphia with an 8-3 record while riding a three-game winning streak of its own. The team has put an earlier three-game skid well in the rearview and bludgeoned the Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving.

Eagles. 49ers. What else is there to say?

Here is how you can tune into Sunday’s must-watch showdown.

When is the Eagles vs. 49ers Week 13 game?

The Eagles will welcome the 49ers to the Linc on Sunday, Dec. 3.

What time is the Eagles vs. 49ers Week 13 game?

Kickoff time for 49ers-Eagles is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

How to watch Eagles vs. 49ers on TV

49ers-Eagles will air on FOX. The network’s top broadcast team of Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analysis), Erin Andrews (sideline) and Tom Rinaldi (sideline) will call the game.

How to stream Eagles vs. 49ers in Week 13

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app

How to watch Eagles pregame and postgame coverage

Eagles Game Day Kickoff starts at 9:30 a.m. ET on NBC10. Eagles Pregame Live begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Eagles Postgame Live begins on NBC Sports Philadelphia immediately after the game. Eagles Gameday Final airs on NBC10 after the news.

How to listen to Eagles vs. 49ers on the radio

Eagles games can be heard on 94WIP throughout the season. Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (analyst) are on the call.

Eagles vs. 49ers weather forecast

Sunday’s weather outlook includes cloudy skies with showers, a high temperature of 56 degrees and a 50% chance of rain. Keep up with the latest forecast with NBC10.

