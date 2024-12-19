The secret weapon who's made a huge difference for Jalen Hurts

What’s changed since last year for Jalen Hurts?

He’s more accurate, for starters, completing 69 percent of his passes after just 65 percent last year.

And he’s cut his interceptions nearly in half – one every 36 attempts last year to one every 71 this year.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

And he’s increased his yards per pass attempt nearly a yard per pass, from a career-low 7.2 last year to a career-high 8.1 this year.

What else has changed?

His coach.

Doug Nussmeier is in his first year as the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach, and he’s the third position coach Hurts has had in the last three years.

Hurts is enjoying the finest stretch of his career, and by all accounts Nussmeier’s arrival has a lot to do with it.

“Just being around him, knowing his background, where he comes from, and the experience,” Hurts said Wednesday. “There's tons of value in that, and just the conversations that we're able to have.”

Nussmeier, like offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, is a former NFL backup. He was drafted by the Saints in the fourth round in 1994 and spent time backing up Jim Everett as well as Heath Shuler. After bouncing around training camps and the CFL, he moved on to coaching in 2001. He and Moore first worked together on Jason Garrett’s Cowboys staff in 2018, and when Moore left for the Chargers in 2023 he brought Nussmeier with him. And then brought him to Philly as well.

So far, so good.

“Obviously, his handprint, footprint (is) on this system, and being alongside Kellen for some years now,” Hurts said. “So just another great mind, being able to learn the game from Doug and from Kellen, as well. I think it's always a tool. I just want to use those. Use the people that I share time with and take advantage of it.”

How much of a difference Nussmeier has made is impossible to quantify. The whole structure of the offense has changed with Moore replacing Brian Johnson and Nick Sirianni stepping away from the offense to a great extent.

But with three games left, Hurts has a 104.5 passer rating – 3rd-highest in Eagles history (behind Donovan McNabb in 2004 and Nick Foles in 2013) and 5th-highest in the NFL this year.

He’s also seventh with 8.1 yards per attempt, ninth in interception ratio and sixth in completion percentage.

Not to mention fourth with 32 total touchdowns – behind only Joe Burrow (37), Lamar Jackson (37) and Baker Mayfield (35). With three games left, that’s six off his own franchise record of 38 (23 passing, 15 rushing) from last year.

By every measure, Hurts is having the best season of his career. There have been hiccups – too many interceptions before the bye, holding onto the ball too long for a stretch for a bit – but each time he’s worked through it.

And Nussmeier deserves credit for his role in the steps Hurts has taken this year.

“I’ve been fortunate to be around Doug, going back to Dallas and L.A. and now here,” Moore said. “Worked with him in the quarterback room for a long time. I think what makes Nuss (effective) is his experience. He’s been a longtime coordinator in college football at a lot of big-time schools and had a ton of experience there.

“I think he does an excellent job with the details and fundamentals of the position. Hammering that in each and every day, each and every week. Tying the QBs footwork to the pass concepts and making sure we all have the right timing, the anticipation, all that sort of stuff. He does an excellent job preparing those guys.”

Hurts is currently on the best 10-game stretch of his career, one that coincides with a franchise-record 10-game winning streak.

Since Week 5, he’s completed 70 percent of his passes with 14 TD passes, one interception and a 115.5 passer rating, 3rd-best in the NFL during that stretch behind Lamar Jackson (127.4) and Jared Goff (126.3).

Since the bye week, Hurts has 26 total touchdowns and three turnovers.

“(Nussmeier) is an outstanding coach who's played the position and at a very high level in the NFL and big-time college football and so you know Doug's been a great coach for a long time and coached a lot of good players (and) been has been a coordinator,” Sirianni said. “I just think he's done a really nice job of coaching Jalen.”

Where specifically has Nussmeier helped Hurts?

“Doug's just a really good coach consistently focused on the details of his drop of the fundamentals of how to play and throw and the drop, the footwork that goes along with it,” Sirianni said. “So all those things.

“I think Doug's just a bulldog. Now anytime there's an issue or a mistake, he's going to be on it and I know that's something they've talked a lot about.”

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube